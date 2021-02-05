OECD Household Income Grows Slightly In The Third Quarter Of 2020 Despite GDP Rebound

Real household income per capita, which provides a better picture of changes in people’s economic well-being, rose by only 0.6% in the OECD area in the third quarter of 2020, despite a sharp 9.1% rise in real GDP per capita. Reduced growth in household income for the OECD area as a whole was largely due to marked decreases in income levels in the United States (-4.2%) and Canada (-3.6%). In most OECD countries, however, the rebound of real GDP per capita in the third quarter of 2020 helped lift household income.

See the full release.

See the tables and charts in Excel.

The strong growth in household income in Italy (6.4%), the United Kingdom (5.1%), Germany (4.3%) and France (3.5%) followed consecutive falls in the first and second quarters of 2020 in all four countries. The third quarter increases in income reflected, to a certain extent, the strong growth in GDP per capita in France (18.4%), Italy (16.1%), the United Kingdom (15.9%) and Germany (8.5%).

