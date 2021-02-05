World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Press Release By The USP Council

Friday, 5 February 2021, 6:57 pm
Press Release: University Of South Pacific

The Council of the University of the South Pacific at its Special Meeting held today, Friday 5 February 2021 decided as follows:

The Council was not consulted over Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s deportation, that it has not made a decision to dismiss him and expressed disappointment that it was not advised, as Professor Ahluwalia’s employer, of the decision to deport him.

The Council has established a Sub-committee, chaired by the President of Nauru including the Council Representatives of Australia, Tonga, Niue, Solomon Islands, Samoa and two Senate Representatives to look into this matter.

The Sub-committee will bring recommendations on these matters to Council.

In the interim, Dr Giulio Masasso Tu'ikolongahau Paunga, will be Acting Vice-Chancellor and President.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University Of South Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

'A Day Peace Activists... Have Been Waiting For': Biden Vows To Curb US Support For Saudi-Led War On Yemen

by Kenny Stancil, staff writer Peace advocates rejoiced on Thursday in the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement that his administration will be ending U.S. support for 'offensive operations' in the Saudi-led war on Yemen and appointing ... More>>

Euro Med Monitor: Activist Murder Means Lebanon Reached Serious Level Of Assassinations Intimidation

Geneva – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor strongly condemns Lebanese the assassination of researcher and political activist Luqman Salim at dawn today, in Al-Zahrani region, southern Lebanon. Communication with Salim, director of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 