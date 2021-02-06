World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

OECD Annual Inflation Stable At 1.2% In December 2020 But Signs Of Acceleration In The Euro Area

Saturday, 6 February 2021, 6:13 am
Press Release: OECD

Annual inflation in the OECD area remained stable at 1.2% in December, for the third consecutive month. Energy prices declined by (minus) 6.5%, a slower pace than in November (minus 8.1%), while food price inflation slowed to 3.2%, compared with 3.4% in November. OECD annual inflation excluding food and energy, remained almost stable, for the third consecutive month, at 1.6% in December 2020.

See the full release.

See the tables and charts in Excel.

Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore these data

