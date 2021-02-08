World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

US Decision Will Provide ‘Profound Relief’ To Millions In War-torn Yemen: UN Spokesperson

Monday, 8 February 2021, 7:50 am
Press Release: UN News

The US announcement of revoking its designation of Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) as a foreign terrorist organization will provide “profound relief” to millions in the country, who depend on international assistance and imports for survival, a UN spokesperson said on Saturday.

In a note to correspondents, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, welcomed the announcement, which was made by the US administration on Friday.

“The revocation of the designations will provide profound relief to millions of Yemenis who rely on humanitarian assistance and commercial imports to meet their basic survival needs. It will help ensure that much-needed essential goods reach them without significant delays”, Mr. Dujarric said.

“At a time when Yemen is at significant risk of famine, maintaining commercial imports and humanitarian assistance in adequate quantities is essential”, he added.

Mr. Dujarric also expressed hope that the move will contribute to UN efforts to resume a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process to reach an inclusive, negotiated settlement to the conflict.

Conjoined twins airlifted to Joran

Meanwhile, in some good news, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday medically evacuated new-born conjoined twins to Amman, Jordan, for medical assessments and a separation surgery, the agency said.

The twins were born in Sana’a, Yemen, in December 2020, to a 35-year-old mother whose family earns their living from street vending in the city. Doctors at a local hospital and health authorities had made an urgent appeal to support the surgery to separate the twins and save their lives.

“Following weeks of arrangements, we are happy that the twins are now in a hospital in Jordan to be operated on”, Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen, said.

“They are now in the safe hands of a team of expert surgeons. We hope to see them back soon in Sana’a in good health,” Mr. Duamelle added, thanking everyone who provided donations as well as those “who have made this possible to give a better chance in life to these children.”

The twins left Sana’a on an air ambulance, accompanied by both parents.

Health system ‘in tatters’

UNICEF also voiced serious concerns over the health system in Yemen, left in tatters by years of brutal war, urging concerted effort to prevent the “complete collapse” of the health system. Only about half of health facilities are functional and those that are running face severe shortages in medicine, equipment and staff.

The crisis in Yemen has its roots in 2011. However, the situation escalated dramatically in 2015, when fighting intensified between a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally-recognized Government, and the Houthi movement. 
After almost six years of conflict, Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, a deadly combination of war, disease, economic collapse, and a breakdown of public institutions and services.

A staggering 80 per cent of the country’s population – over 24 million people – require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection, including more than 12 million children. The situation worsened further with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

'A Day Peace Activists... Have Been Waiting For': Biden Vows To Curb US Support For Saudi-Led War On Yemen

by Kenny Stancil, staff writer Peace advocates rejoiced on Thursday in the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement that his administration will be ending U.S. support for 'offensive operations' in the Saudi-led war on Yemen and appointing ... More>>

Euro Med Monitor: Activist Murder Means Lebanon Reached Serious Level Of Assassinations Intimidation

Geneva – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor strongly condemns Lebanese the assassination of researcher and political activist Luqman Salim at dawn today, in Al-Zahrani region, southern Lebanon. Communication with Salim, director of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 