MG Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Distribution Tech Leader ERevMax

MG Bedbank, the global B2B hospitality marketplace and leading hotel distribution provider, eRevMax, have announced a strategic partnership that will enable eRevMax’s hotel customers to push direct rates and availability to MG’s global network of B2B travel sellers.

The partnership gives eRevMax’s more than 9000 hotel clients dynamic access to the B2B industries newest demand side technology platform, MG Jarvis.

MG will employ eRevMax’s technology that features a seamless interface and will allow hotels to update rate and availability and receive reservations generated in the platform delivered in their hotel systems in real-time.

William Newley, Vice President of MG Group said “MG Jarvis’s microservices architecture and JSON API’s enabled us to quickly integrate the eRevMax platform. Our agency customers are excited to immediately get real time rates and availability from eRevMax hotel partners.”

Mohnish Singh, Regional Sales Director, eRevMax said, “We are excited to further expand the eRevMax Channel Ecosystem and add a leading B2B channel to provide our hotel customers with MG’s huge network of distribution partners. This synergy will help both our companies have a stronger impact in the South East Asian hospitality space.”

eRevMax is a global travel technology company that helps hotels to maximise online revenue opportunities through its core product brand RateTiger. It offers real-time ARI distribution, market intelligence and connectivity solutions to hoteliers worldwide.

ABOUT MG GROUP

MG Group is Building the Future of B2B Hospitality.

We do this by leveraging technology platforms to provide distribution and marketing services that drive sustainable, profitable growth for our hotels, corporations, and travel retailers. We are technology focused, but customer driven.

MG operates two hospitality businesses: MG Bedbank as a platform for travel agencies and CRD targeted at the corporate travel market.

MG Bedbank is The Leading B2B Hospitality Marketplace.

We have thousands of direct hotels contract across SE Asia and hundreds of thousands of global hotels via partners all dynamically distributed to our global retail network using the industries first microservices based platform, MG Jarvis.

CRD is Southeast Asia’s leading corporate hospitality platform. It counts more than 2500 Indonesian based companies as corporate travel customers including leading brands like Coke, Danamon, Huawei, and Procter and Gamble.

For more information, visit - https://www.mgholidaygroup.com/

