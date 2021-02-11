World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

East Asian Countries Led Economic Recovery In Last Quarter Of 2020, Says UN Report

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 10:21 pm
Press Release: UN News

Without the resilience of the economies of East Asia and the Pacific, there would have been no global trade recovery at the end of last year, UN analysts said on Wednesday.

“The recovery process has been uneven, with many countries lagging”, said UNCTAD economist Alessandro Nicita.

According to a new report from the agency, exports from East Asia grew about 12 per cent in the last quarter of 2020, while imports increased by around five per cent.

These results followed growth of around three per cent in Chinese exports in the third quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2019, which was “the exception” to an overall downturn in nearly all major economies.

Negative trends the norm

In contrast to the market share gains for China and East Asian economies, most other regions saw continuing “negative trends”, UNCTAD said in its latest Global Trade Update.

These included Brazil – whose fourth quarter 2020 goods and services exports were down four per cent and 17 per cent respectively – Russia (19 per cent, 34 per cent), India (five per cent, eight per cent) and the United States (five per cent, 26 per cent).

By contrast, China saw a 17 per cent boost to exports in goods and a two per cent increase in services exports. South Africa also saw a 15 per cent rise in goods shipped abroad (with a 64 per cent drop in services exports) while both Japan and the European Union saw a three per cent increase in goods exports (and a 20 per cent and 14 per cent drop in services exports, respectively).

Generally, trade among countries in the Global South remained “well below average”, except for East Asian economies, UNCTAD said.

Energy and transport trailing

The UN analysts also noted that although most manufacturing sectors recorded positive trade growth in the last quarter of 2020, the main exceptions were the energy and transport sectors, linked to travel restrictions.

Dropping values

In terms of the global trade values, COVID-19 caused a drop of about nine per cent in 2020, UNCTAD found, with goods commerce down by about six per cent and services tumbling more than 16 per cent.

The UN agency explained that trade began to rebound in the third and particularly the fourth quarter of 2020, albeit not in services, which stagnated at the level they reached at the end of the third quarter.

Tentative projections for 2021 indicate a slowing recovery in goods exports (1.5 down on the last quarter of 2020) and a further decline in services (of a full seven per cent compared with the last quarter of 2020), largely because of continued disruptions in the travel sector.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

Focus On: UN SGDs


WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


UN SGDs: UN Secretary-General To Call For Exponential Growth In Global Coalition To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

The Secretary-General Remarks at Briefing to Member States by incoming Cop26 president. Dear Colleagues, We are nine months away from COP26, a critical milestone in our efforts to avert climate catastrophe. I am pleased that the incoming COP President ... More>>

UN Secretary-General: Warmly Welcomes US Steps To Rejoin Paris Agreement On Climate Change

New York, 20 January 2021 Statement by the Secretary-General – on US steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change I warmly welcome President Biden’s steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 