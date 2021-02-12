World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee On Economic, Social And Cultural Rights To Review Finland And Latvia

Friday, 12 February 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (11 February 2021) — The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights will hold its upcoming session from 15 February to 5 March 2021 and will review reports of Finland and Latvia.

In public dialogues held online and webcast, the Committee, which has also received submissions from NGOs and other stakeholders, will discuss a range of issues with the respective State delegations.

Among the possible issues:

Finland: Regulatory framework for companies to exercise human rights due diligence, social security reform, and mental health care.

Latvia: Social security, health care system and language policy.

The Committee may also look into the impact of COVID-19 on economic, social and cultural rights.

In April 2020, the Committee flagged that international assistance and cooperation are crucial to protect those living in poverty and bearing the disproportionate burden of the economic consequences of quarantines and lockdowns. It also urged all State parties to take a range of urgent measures to help counter potentially devastating threats to the economy, social security, education, and other spheres of life.

The Committee will as well discuss lists of issues on Brazil, Cambodia, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Lithuania, Panama and Portugal to prepare for their reviews at a future session.

More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States, is now available on the session’s webpage.

