Giant Painting In São Paulo's Carnival Calls For People To Be “All For Vaccines”

This year, instead of uninterrupted parties, Carnival in the São Paulo Sambadrome will be marked by the “All for Vaccines” campaign. More than 80 volunteers from various Samba schools worked together all night to create a giant painting of over 10,000 sq. feet with the message #TodosPelasVacinas (“All For Vaccines”). The art installation was visited by distinguished representatives from the Vai-Vai Samba School.

Organized by scientific communication institutions, such as Team Halo / United Nations (UN), the COVID-19 Observatory, NPV/USP, Pro-vaccine Union, among others -, the initiative aims to draw attention to the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and that everyone has access to vaccines, at a time when Brazil’s famous carnival revelry has been replaced by necessary sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

