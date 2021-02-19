World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

GBA Welcomes Venture Investment Platform DAO Maker As New Corporate Member

Friday, 19 February 2021, 6:55 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

GBA joins forces with the go-to platform for retail venture investing, bringing more benefit to their Members.

Washington, D.C., Feb 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The GBA has added another valuable corporate member to their growing network. DAO Maker, DAOETH, is a venture investment platform for all risk appetites, building the crucial platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens. This will be great news for the over 15,000 participants in the GBA community who are interested in all things blockchain.

Providing a low-risk participation model for venture capital, DAO Maker allows retail investors the opportunity to step onto the playing field without risking large portions of their money. This framework gives everyday people a chance to safely grow their own capital, while it provides new funding for innovation worldwide.

Some bullets on DAO Maker:

- Provides low risk venture capital opportunities

- Provides funding source to innovation worldwide

- Has one of the largest ecosystems of quality retail investors

- Signed on more than 75,000 retail users in 2020

- Provides a suite of services to attract high quality startups to join the ecosystem

- Allows startups a decentralized, safe, and autonomous environment in which to accelerate

And, staying true to their DAO name, DAO Maker is now working on permissionless, self-managed versions of their technology products.

"The partnership between DAO Maker and GBA provides enormous opportunities for innovators and investors in our global community," saysGerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA.

The GBA community is an international network of blockchain enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and government civil servants, who are looking to build new projects as well as earn a profit on their investments. Located in over 120 cities around the world, the GBA has over 50 Working Groups, dozens of Communities of Interest, including the Investors and Startups, and GBA is the US host to the World Business Angels Investment Forum. GBA's goal is to bring the public and private sectors together to connect, communicate, and collaborate on new technology in a non-partisan, blockchain agnostic environment. The GBA has members representing over 500 different government agencies from Washington to Estonia to Japan.

To find out more, go to

www.gbaglobal.org

