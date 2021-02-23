World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BitFuFu Officially Endorsed By Bitmain As Standardized Crypto Mining Platform

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

BitFuFu, the world's first crypto mining standardization platform, has been selected by crypto mining giant Bitmain to standardize the industry. The partnership is expected to collaborate to foster innovation in crypto mining. Bitmain will be supporting the BitFuFu platform with its mining resources, including machines, pools, and farms.

BitFuFu, the first crypto mining standardization platform, officially announces a strategic partnership with Bitmain, the largest crypto mining company. Bitmain and BitFuFu will pool their resources to offer their worldwide clients standardized crypto mining services. These services will be backed by industry-leading networks and resources, including mining machines, pools, and farms.

Bitmain will use its extensive resources, including tight operating and maintenance management systems and a stable power supply from its mining farm, to ensure a premium user experience to BitFuFu clients. Bitmain will also give BitFuFu users access to trusted service providers endorsed by Bitmain such as Antpool, one of the world's largest multicoin mining pools and a long-standing partner of Bitmain. BitFuFu, in turn, will support Bitmain in providing services to the international market. It will also support Bitmain in providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises and individual users.

"Our mining equipment at Bitmain guarantees the highest standards of performance in the industry. Intelligent operation and maintenance systems are used by all of our mining facilities to monitor the condition of mining machines in real time. We have a wide range of specialist teams involved in the technological operation and maintenance of our facilities, as well as in the overall system growth at Bitmain. We are pleased to offer these services to BitFuFu as a step towards serving the global mining community", said Kevin Ren, a representative from Bitmain's mining farms.

Bitmain and BitFuFu will join hands in opening up the first sale and supply of Bitmain latest mining machines to the global market. As part of the collaborative efforts of both companies, there are a series of promotional offers for BitFuFu customers. For the promotional offers, there are plans for as low as 10T/1 day that are available for users at zero service charge, as well as an offer for a 10T/6 days package at the platform with available at half price. BitFuFu mining plan users will be able to purchase their 10T/90 day plan at a 20% discount.

"Hashrates or computing power is a somewhat abstract concept in Bitcoin," said an executive at BitFuFu. "Standardization is the only way forward when it comes to ensuring that the advancement of crypto mining as a business goes smoothly. Standardization removes problematic situations and variables. It not only enhances transparency for price and returns, but it also helps to set industry standards, reduces the potential for inconsistencies between the parties to the transaction, and increases the integrity of the mining industry."

For further information about promotional offers and plans on BitFuFu and their exclusive partnership with Bitmain, please refer to their official website https://www.bitfufu.com/.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu is the world's first platform to offer crypto mining services to users with standardized mining hashrates. The aim of BitFuFu is to provide users access to Bitcoin at a lower cost. By collaborating with F2Pool, its hashrate products have achieved the first-class service through one-click transactions, eliminating complicated steps, such as selecting proper mining and mining machines, maintenance of machines, and connection of mining pools. The BitFuFu Platform allows customers to access the world's top miners, such as Bitmain, Shenma, and Yibang, and international mines in Russia, the United States, and China. Official website: https://www.bitfufu.com/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate: UN Chief Lauds ‘day Of Hope’ As US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion. The US, under ... More>>

WHO: COVID Infections Drop 16% Worldwide In One Week

In its latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that although the number of global infections have fallen by 16 per cent in a week – 500,000 fewer cases – regions, including Europe, are still in the grip ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


UN SGDs: UN Secretary-General To Call For Exponential Growth In Global Coalition To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

The Secretary-General Remarks at Briefing to Member States by incoming Cop26 president. Dear Colleagues, We are nine months away from COP26, a critical milestone in our efforts to avert climate catastrophe. I am pleased that the incoming COP President ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 