World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SPIC Paves Way For Poverty Alleviation In NW China's Yanchuan

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 7:59 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), one of the biggest renewable energy companies in China, has well fulfilled its social responsibility as an enterprise and given a big leg up to poverty alleviation efforts in Yanchuan county, Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi province.

Since 2013, SPIC and the county government have built four modern agriculture demonstration parks and helped establish 974 greenhouses equipped with solar panels. (SPIC). VIDEOhttps://youtu.be/r_D1SS9SG_k

The company increased income for more than 500 householders, as each of the greenhouses brings in an average annual income of 40,000 yuan ($6,165).

New functions were added to the greenhouses last year with the assistance of the SPIC, such as automatic monitoring, sensing, and controlling, which enables operators to control the smart equipment in the greenhouses on a mobile app.

Apart from the efforts made to scale up Yanchuan's agricultural industry, the SPIC also introduced a clothing factory to help local people improve their income, said Wang Wei, Party chief of Shuangmiao village in the county.

Established on July 24, 2018, the clothing factory now has 12 assembly lines with a monthly output of 100,000 pieces of garments and employs 242 local people, including impoverished residents. After the phase-2 project of the factory is completed, another 100 jobs will be created for poor residents from local communities.

Besides, the SPIC also built rural roads and installed solar street lamps in Yanchuan county, and is attempting to reduce poverty by improving local education.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate: UN Chief Lauds ‘day Of Hope’ As US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion. The US, under ... More>>

WHO: COVID Infections Drop 16% Worldwide In One Week

In its latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that although the number of global infections have fallen by 16 per cent in a week – 500,000 fewer cases – regions, including Europe, are still in the grip ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 