World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TikTok User Spending Shot Up By Nearly 400% In January 2021 To $128 Million

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Despite having a bleak outlook in 2020, TikTok ended the year on a high note and has embarked on an upward trajectory in 2021.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, TikTok was the top-grossing non-game mobile app globally in January 2021. Users spent $128 million on the app, up by 380% from its January 2020 revenue. 82% of the revenue came from China through its domestic app version Douyin and 8% from the US.

Based on a report by Apptopia, there were 89 million installs of the TikTok app in 2020 from the US alone. It ranked first ahead of Instagram, which had 62 million. Facebook was third with 53 million and Snapchat got the fourth place with 51 million.

TikTok US User Penetration to Rise from 31% in 2020 to 39% by 2024

TikTok was the second most downloaded mobile app in January 2021, with 62 million installs worldwide according to Sensor Tower. China accounted for 17% of the installs via Douyin while the US was second with 10%. For the full year 2020, it was the most downloaded and highest grossing mobile app worldwide. On the App Store, it generated $1.2 billion during the year, marking a 600% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

TikTok had a 500% increase in the number of US advertisers in 2020. Since late 2020, it has signed a number of major brands including Bose, McDonalds, Chobani and Kate Spade. According to eMarketer, TikTok’s user penetration in the US rose from 17.3% in 2019 to 31.1% in 2020. It will increase further to 39.3% by 2024.

On the other hand, in its home market, China, ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company) competes with Tencent-backed Kuaishou. Kuaishou is ranked as the second biggest short-form video platform behind Douyin. It recently raised $5.4 billion in a Hong Kong IPO, the largest IPO raise in over a year. Following the IPO, Kuaishou’s shares went from HK$115 ($14.80) to HK$320.20, sending its market value from $61 billion to $160 billion.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://compraracciones.com/2021/02/23/tiktok-user-spending-shot-up-by-nearly-400-in-january-2021-to-128-million/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate: UN Chief Lauds ‘day Of Hope’ As US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion. The US, under ... More>>

WHO: COVID Infections Drop 16% Worldwide In One Week

In its latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that although the number of global infections have fallen by 16 per cent in a week – 500,000 fewer cases – regions, including Europe, are still in the grip ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 