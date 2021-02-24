World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Party With Sadhguru On The Night Of Mahashivratri

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Isha Foundation

Isha Foundation will celebrate its 27th Mahashivratri event on March 12, from 1:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m (NZDT). The event will be live-streamed at isha.sadhguru.org/msr and across major TV channels in India. Mahashivratri is an exuberant night-long festival at the Isha Yoga Center, with explosive meditations and spectacular musical performances by renowned artists, attracting a few million people. 

The event will be streamed via LIVE satellite feeds in English and 11 Indian languages. Sadhguru will be present throughout the night, conducting guided meditations, including a powerful midnight meditation and Satsang.

Mahashivratri is one of the largest and most significant sacred festival nights in India. This – the darkest night of the year – celebrates the Grace of Shiva, considered to be the Adi Guru or the First Guru, from whom the yogic tradition originates. The night’s planetary positions are such that there is a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system. 

It is extremely beneficial for one's physical and spiritual well-being to remain awake and conscious in a vertical position throughout the night. Mahashivratri offers us a unique opportunity to make use of the forces of nature for our well-being and can be enhanced by Mahashivratri sadhana, a preparation for Mahashivratri.

Register for the Livestream and join Sadhguru and other prominent celebrities for an all-night party with the divine that includes:

  • Explosive guided meditations accompanied by Dance and Music
  • Nightlong Satsang with Sadhguru
  • Musical performances by eminent artists
  • Bask in the Grace of Shiva, The AdiYogi!

In the Grace of Yoga with Sadhguru during Mahashivratri is a unique online program offering powerful yogic processes to cleanse and master the five elements within you for ultimate health and well-being. Register today! To get a glimpse of previous Mahashivratri celebrations click here and for Maha Annadanam, please click here.

