World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Chubu Miraiz And MC To Launch New Assisted-Living JV

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 6:29 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co., Inc. (Chubu Miraiz) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce their decision today to establish a new joint-venture company that will specialize in providing assisted-living services across Japan. Named Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Connect Co., Inc., the new company will commence operations in April 2021, covering a wide range of services designed to improve citizens' quality of life, including monitoring of elderly relatives, assistance with child raising, and general food and healthy-lifestyle services.

Driven by a mission to develop lifelong customer connections, the new company will endeavor to provide solutions to the diversifying needs of daily life by effectively integrating the respective strengths of its parents with digital technologies. Built up through its energy-supply operations, Chubu Miraiz brings to the partnership an expansive customer network, while the benefits of MC's involvement come from its broad industry connections and business expertise.

Among the services offered by the new company will be home deliveries of side dishes and fresh foods from the membership warehouse club Costco, which will be coordinated via Chubu Miraiz's KatEne online customer-service platform for household electricity consumers. The partners are also discussing additional services designed to improve our peace of mind and quality of life. For example, one idea is to leverage ties with the Tokio Marine Nichido Group to facilitate an early-stage introduction of life-planning and insurance-sales services, while talks are underway with Lawson to develop convenience stores that are even more attentive and connected to our natural environment and local communities.

Looking to the future, the new company plans to work with both private enterprises and local governments to build more partnerships that are invested in assisted-living services.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting consumer needs and lifestyles, which had already been diversifying in Japan due in part to the country's aging society and declining birthrate. For example, although dual-income households are on the rise, so too are single, elderly-resident households.

This new joint venture will aim to meet those diversifying needs with services capable of building lifelong connections between Japan's society and citizens. By creating multi-generational family ties and linking how we live, form our communities, and engage in business, these services should have a meaningful impact on Japan's regional and societal development.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>

UN Report: Civilian Casualties Surged After Peace Talks Began In Afghanistan

Monitoring by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, and the UN Human Rights Office has revealed that despite a drop in civilians killed and injured overall in 2020 there was a rise in civilian casualties following the start of peace negotiations ... More>>

Climate: UN Chief Lauds ‘day Of Hope’ As US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion. The US, under ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 