From Pandemic To Peace: World Leaders To Join 1 Million+ Global Participants For 5th Rally Of Hope Online

Friday, 26 February 2021, 6:54 am
Press Release: Universal Peace Federation New Zealand

Global leaders and citizens gather to support partnerships for peace guided by ideals of interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universal values

Washington, D.C. — The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) is announcing that its 5th global Rally of Hope will be held this weekend, featuring world leaders who will address critical challenges of our time and explore new opportunities for peacebuilding in all sectors of society.

The online rally, hosted by Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, co-founder of the Universal Peace Federation, will be held simultaneously in time zones around the world on Saturday, February 28, 2021, at

1.30 p.m. NZ time

An international roster of Keynote Speakers includes:

  • Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari
  • Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca
  • Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips
  • City of Refuge Church Bishop Noel Jones
  • UN World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley
  • Lesotho King Letsie III
  • South Africa President F. W. de Klerk (1989-1994)
  • India Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (2007-2017)
  • University of Oxford Vaccinology Professor Sarah Gilbert
  • East Timor President Xanana Gusmão (2002-2007)

These Keynote Addresses and entertainment, including performances by the renowned Little Angels Folk Ballet of Korea, will be broadcast in a 90-minute program from Cheongshim Peace World Center in Korea. The Rally of Hope will offer translation in numerous languages. For details, please go to rallyofhope.org.

The public may register to attend the live rally by going to peacelink.live.

Dedicated links for broadcast media will be available at https://www.peacelink.live/bc from Friday, February 26, 2021.

The Rally of Hope series aims to build a unified world of lasting peace around the core ideals of interdependence (mutual respect, cooperation, and recognition of our common humanity), mutual prosperity (reduction of extreme poverty and more equitable distribution of wealth), and universal values (the common ground that we share across boundaries of nationality, religion, culture, and race.)

“There is more that unites us than divides us as a human family,” said Dr. Thomas G. Walsh, chairman of the Universal Peace Federation.

The path to such a world is formed around a global peace movement that includes heads of state and first ladies; parliamentarians; faith leaders; media professionals; scholars; and business and financial experts in economic sectors who embrace freedom, peace, unity, and happiness.

The first Rally of Hope, held in August 2020, drew several million online viewers from around the world. Its speakers, including many heads of state, addressed a range of issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental degradation, poverty, and race relations.

“In their own ways and in their own words, they all expressed hope that humankind, as one family under God, has the full potential to resolve all of these issues by working together peacefully and collaboratively,” said Dr. Walsh.

In September 2020, the 2nd Rally of Hope featured leaders from the UPF’s International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) and the Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD). In November 2020, the 3rd Rally of Hope featured leaders from the International Media Association for Peace (IMAP) and the International Association for Peace and Economic Development (IAED).

The 4th Rally of Hope in December 2020 featured leaders from the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP) and the International Association of Academicians for Peace (IAAP).

