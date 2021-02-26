#IRES 2021 - EUROSOLAR’s International Renewable Energy Storage Conference Goes Online!

The 15th International Conference on Renewable Energy Storage (#IRES 2021) will take place online from March 16 to 18, 2021. Scientists and experts from all over the world will present their research results on renewable energy systems and technologies. On the first conference day, a joint program will be presented in cooperation with Messe Düsseldorf and the German Storage Association BVES.

Prof. Peter Droege, President of EUROSOLAR: “The IRES conference is the world’s largest scientific renewable energy storage conference. Now in its 15th year, IRES focuses on the central role energy storage infrastructure plays on the way to 100% renewable energy. Regulatory, financial and political simplification steps await, to open the markets to a renewables storage revolution.”

“As renewable energy capacity expands, so does the importance of energy storage, whether electrical, chemical or thermal. The IRES conference addresses the technological, regulatory and economic challenges posed by this development and provides an overview of current research results on renewable energy storage systems”, states Prof. Dr. Hans-Martin Henning, Chairman of the IRES Scientific Committee.

The Director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE as well as EU Commissioner Kadri Simson and Dr. Dolf Gielen, Director Innovation and Technology of IRENA, are among the high-profile speakers on the first day. On each of the following two days, participants can attend two scientific lecture series and interactive digital poster sessions with live presentations, opened by the renowned Australian distributed renewables expert Prof. Peter Newman. There will also be a German lecture series focusing on the challenges facing the Federal Republic, organized by EnergieAgentur.NRW.

IRES, which has been held annually since 2006, has become the world's largest scientific conference on storage systems for renewable energies. EUROSOLAR and Messe Düsseldorf have been working together successfully for many years to provide participants with a well-founded and diverse conference that examines storage technologies from a wide range of perspectives. In addition to the preparations for the online conference, EUROSOLAR is therefore already looking into 2022 to revive the tradition of the two conferences IRES and ESE on site.

IRES is an event organized by EUROSOLAR e.V. in a multi-platform, multi-thematic conference form organised with the North-Rhine Westfalia Energy Agency (EnergieAgentur.NRW), Messe Düsseldorf and the German Association for Energy Storage (BVES) – all also with a view towards the next IRES, 2022 in Düsseldorf. Registration is via the website. Tickets are regularly available for 180 euros, as a EUROSOLAR member for 120 euros and as a student for 60 euros.

© Scoop Media

