World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Avance Clinical And Medidata Celebrate Strategic Partnership And Inhouse Expert Accreditation Milestones

Saturday, 27 February 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ADELAIDE, AU, Feb 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading Australian CRO for biotechs, and Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award winner, Avance Clinical continues to celebrate their strategic partnership with Medidata, and the accreditation of seven Medidata inhouse experts.

The two organizations have been working together to deliver world-class clinical research services to Avance Clinical's biotech customers via the Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud™.

Avance Clinical, Chief Strategy Officer, Ben Edwards said "We look forward to many more years working with Medidata as we continue to grow the business and support the development needs of our clients."

Mr Edwin Ng, Senior Vice President, General Manager for Medidata APAC, said, "We are pleased to be supporting Avance Clinical's exceptional growth in Australia. Avance Clinical accreditation signifies the importance of Medidata's portfolio of products in ensuring the success of our partners' programs, and our continued commitment to helping our partners streamline and enhance the clinical research process."

Avance Clinical, Director Business Development Operations, Sandrien Louwaars said, "The Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud™ is a quality- and efficiency-focused unified platform that helps our biotech clients, and ensures data integrity, speed, and compliance across multisite and global studies.

"Our seven Avance Clinical accredited Medidata experts lead our efforts, and it makes a real difference for our clients having them inhouse rather than as external consultants."

Contact us about your next study. https://www.avancecro.com/eclinical-solutions/

About Avance Clinical - www.avancecro.com

Australia's Avance Clinical has more than 20-years of experience and is now one of Australia's leading Contract Research Organizations.

Avance Clinical is committed to providing high-quality clinical research services with its highly-experienced team. The collective pool of knowledge and experience at Avance Clinical continually grows through the careful selection of experts who also demonstrate passion in their chosen field. Avance Clinical offers high-quality services in an established clinical trial ecosystem, that includes world-class Investigators and Sites able to access specialized patient groups.

Other benefits include:
1. The Government R&D grant means up to 43.5% rebate on clinical trial spend
2. eClinical solutions - speed and continuity
3. Site Initiation Visit (SIV) and Study Start achieved in 5 - 6 weeks
4. No IND required for clinical trials
5. Full GMP material is not mandated for Phase I clinical trials
6. Established clinical trial environment with world-class Investigators and sites
7. Established healthy subject databases and specialized patient populations
8. Five independent Phase 1 facilities across Australia including hospital-based units for critical care
9. Major hospitals with world-class infrastructures and dedicated Clinical Trial Units with a long track-record in FDA compliant research
10. Seasonal studies: Northern hemisphere Sponsors can conduct their studies year-round by taking advantage of Australia's counter-flu and allergy seasons

About Medidata - www.medidata.com

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,600+ customers and partners access the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata, The Operating System for Life Sciences™.

Medidata is a registered trademark of Medidata Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Systemes.

About Dassault Systemes - www.3ds.com

Dassault Systemes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systemes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systemes, a French "societe europeenne" (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>

UN Report: Civilian Casualties Surged After Peace Talks Began In Afghanistan

Monitoring by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, and the UN Human Rights Office has revealed that despite a drop in civilians killed and injured overall in 2020 there was a rise in civilian casualties following the start of peace negotiations ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 