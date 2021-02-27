SODELPA Praises Sir Michael Somare As Visionary Leader

The following message has been issued today by the Party Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, Hon. Viliame R. Gavoka.

Suva, Fiji | 27 February 2021

SODELPA is saddened to learn of the death of Papua New Guinea’s founding father, Grand Chief His Excellency The Right Honourable Sir Michael Somare.

Party Leader Hon. Viliame Gavoka says that SODELPA is mourning the passing of the visionary leader.

"Sir Michael was an exemplary and a true son of the Pacific who dominated not only Papua New Guinea’s politics but the Pacific region as well. He was a unifying figure for the Pacific region”, Hon. Gavoka said.

“Under Mr Somare’s extraordinary guidance and leadership, Papua New Guinea achieved independence and an enviable degree of stability in what became the defining hallmarks of his administration”, he added.

“Our late former Leader and Prime Minister Hon. Laisenia Qarase had great respect and reverence for Sir Michael and considered him as one of the elders of the region. The same was shared by our former Prime Ministers, Right Honourable Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka and Hon. Mahendra Chaudhary.

Hon. Gavoka also said that his departure is not only a loss to Papua New Guinea but also for Fiji and the entire region," Hon. Gavoka said.

“Fiji no doubt has also lost a true friend.

“SODELPA extends its heartfelt condolences to Lady Veronica, the Somare Family, government, and people of Papua New Guinea." Hon. Gavoka said.

