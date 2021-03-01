World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

On The Protesters Gunned Down In Myanmar Today

Monday, 1 March 2021, 7:55 am
Press Release: Fortify Rights

28 February

In cities and towns around Myanmar today, the military and police responded to peaceful pro-democracy protests with lethal force, killing at least 18 people and wounding scores, according to the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Fortify Rights believes casualties from today may be higher. Quotes below attributable to Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Fortify Rights:

“This is an unlawful, deadly crackdown orchestrated by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and without international action, more people will die. The Myanmar military and police used live ammunition against peaceful protesters around the country, killing men and women and injuring scores. Myanmar security forces gunned down the people they are supposed to protect. These crimes are being documented and those responsible must be held accountable.

The junta’s forces also used less-lethal weapons against peaceful protesters, including rubber bullets, tear gas, and slingshots.

Videos, images, and testimony from eyewitnesses reveal shocking levels of excessive force. Security forces are behaving similarly throughout the country, demonstrating coordination and planning.

The violent acts throughout the country by Myanmar security forces demand a strong and immediate response. The international community must not merely watch this play out. Governments must unequivocally condemn the coup and the use of excessive and lethal force and take action. ASEAN states should condemn the military junta in its entirety and not lend any legitimacy to it.

The United States will be the acting president of the U.N. Security Council in March. It should immediately convene the body and pass a resolution to implement a global arms embargo against the Myanmar military and sanction military-owned enterprises. In response to years of mass atrocity crimes, the Security Council should also refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court.”

