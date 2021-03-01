World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hong Kong, China Contributes To Strengthening APEC’s Research And Analysis

Monday, 1 March 2021, 4:44 pm
Press Release: APEC

Hong Kong, China has contributed USD 250,000 in funding to support APEC’s research and analysis capability through the APEC Policy Support Unit (PSU). The funding will be used to continuously promote high-quality research, analytical capacity and policy recommendations that contribute to APEC’s goals.

The contribution was confirmed in a Memorandum of Understanding signed virtually by Brian Lo, Hong Kong, China’s APEC Senior Official, and Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat, on the margins of the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting of 2021 and related fora meetings.

“Our contribution is made in recognition of the exceptional and invaluable insights provided by the APEC Policy Support Unit in a wide range of fields that benefit the APEC forum as a whole,” said Lo. “In difficult times like this, Hong Kong, China is committed to supporting APEC’s work towards achieving economic recovery and promoting regional economic integration notwithstanding the challenging circumstances posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The APEC Policy Support Unit was established in 2007 by APEC Ministers as the research and analysis arm of APEC. It provides around 20 policy reports and papers each year, as well as assists members and fora in designing robust, effective initiatives with measurable outcomes. Its policy research and analysis agenda is structured into five core areas:

  • Trade and investment liberalization and facilitation
  • structural reform
  • connectivity including supply chain connectivity and global supply chains
  • economic and financial analysis
  • sustainable economic development

“The Policy Support Unit seeks to engage and complement the work of other international organizations, policy think tanks and research institutes,” said Dr Denis Hew, Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit. “By pursuing opportunities for joint research and analysis, we endeavor to provide APEC members with wider resources and expand the body of APEC-related research and analysis.”

“Reliable and high-quality research is paramount to APEC as a forum as it supports officials identify critical problems and pain-points, recommend policy solutions and participate in the policy process to aid sound decision-making,” Dr Sta Maria concluded.

