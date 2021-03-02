YouTube Ad Revenues Surged By 46% In Q4 2020 To Nearly $7 Billion

Google parent company Alphabet had a blockbuster Q4 2020, thanks in part to YouTube ad revenue.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, there was an increase of 23.5% in the company’s revenue to $56.9 billion. In part, the increase was attributed to the stellar performance of YouTube’s ad business.

YouTube generated $6.89 billion in ad revenue during Q4 2020 alone, up by 46% year-over-year (YoY).

YouTube Generated $992 Million Globally in 2020 from Mobile Consumer Spending

In H1 2020, YouTube’s ad business suffered from the ravages of the pandemic. It was able to recover remarkably in H2 2020.

Youtube’s Q1 2020 ad revenue totaled $4.04 billion, up from $3.03 billion in Q1 2019, but down from Q4 2019’s $4.72 billion. Q2 2020 saw an even bigger fall to $3.81 billion before a rebound to $5.04 billion in Q3 2020.

For the full year 2020, YouTube’s ad business revenue rose to $19.78 billion, up from $15.15 billion in 2019. It accounted for about 10% of Google’s total annual revenue, which was $181.69 billion. The figure was about a quarter of Facebook’s total of $84.17 billion. Together, the duopoly accounted for 49% of online video ad revenue in 2020 according to Omdia. This share is projected to increase to 51% by 2024.

Additionally, YouTube was the top non-game, subscription-based mobile app in 2020. According to Sensor Tower data, it grossed $991.7 million globally and $562 million in the US alone. It was the top earner on the App Store, but on Google Play Store, Google One took the lead.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://compraracciones.com/2021/02/26/youtube-ad-revenues-surge-46-in-q4-2020-to-nearly-7-billion/

