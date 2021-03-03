World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Abducted Girls Released In Northwest Nigeria, As Fresh Attacks Rock Country’s Northeast

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 5:48 am
Press Release: UN News

While the release of more than 200 girls abducted from their school on Friday in northwest Nigeria is a welcome development said senior UN officials there on Tuesday, civilians and aid facilities have come under attack in the country’s northeast, highlighting the plight of civilians who have suffered years of conflict and insecurity.

Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, denounced the attack, in Dikwa, in restive Borno state, which started late on Monday (local time).

“As information is still coming through, I am outraged to hear the premises of several aid agencies and a hospital were reportedly set ablaze or sustained damage”, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stop the violence

“Civilians and aid workers, their facilities and assets should never be a target. They must be protected and respected at all times”, Mr. Kallon added, calling on all armed groups to immediately stop the violence.

The UN official also voiced deep concerns for the safety and security of thousands of residents of Dikwa, including internally displaced persons living inside and outside camps as well as those who had returned to the community to rebuild their lives after years in displacement.

The town of Dikwa, which is about 90 kilometres (56 miles) from the provincial capital Maiduguri, is a key transit location, serving as a gateway to Bama, Ngala, Mafa and Marte local government areas.

“The attack will affect the support provided to nearly 100,000 people who are desperately in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic risks spreading in Borno state”, he added.

Northern Nigeria has been in the grip of a Boko Haram extremist insurgency for over a decade, which has led to widespread displacement as well as skyrocketing levels of hunger and malnutrition.

News of release of schoolgirls, ‘a relief’: UNICEF

Also on Tuesday, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed relief at the reported release of over 200 girls abducted in an attack on their school in Jangebe in Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria, in the early hours of Friday.

“While we rejoice at the release of the schoolgirls and look forward to their safe return to their families, we reiterate that attacks on students and schools are not only reprehensible but a violation of the right of children to an education”, Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, said in a statement.

“It is a right that any society can ill-afford to violate”, he stressed.

Mr. Hawkins called on the authorities to “take all measures” to protect schools in the country so that children will not be fearful of going to school, and parents afraid of sending their children to class.

Displacement continues in northwest: UNHCR

Meanwhile, violence continues to drive fresh displacement in Nigeria’s northwest, including thousands who fled to neighbouring Niger, into areas where violence is also on the rise, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) reported on Tuesday

“UNHCR teams in Niger have recorded a spike in deadly violence inside Maradi itself, with more casualties and serious incidents reported in January and February 2021 than in the second half 2020”, Boris Cheshirkov, UNHCR spokesperson, said at a regular media briefing in Geneva.

Over 7,660 Nigerian refugees arrived in Niger’s Maradi this year, bringing the total to nearly 100,000 displaced, including Niger citizens displaced within their country, he added.

Those fleeing described “gruesome murders, kidnappings for ransom, and looted villages”, Mr. Cheshirkov said, noting that many were also caught up in clashes between farmers and herders, as well as vigilantism, with self-defence groups set up in most villages.

“People fleeing are in urgent need of water, food, shelter, and health services. Most have fled empty handed in the rush to save their lives”, he added.

Responding to the situation, UNHCR is providing life-saving assistance and protection and has scaled up border monitoring activities. The agency has also supported relocation of over 11,000 refugees away from the border to villages, with better facilities such as water, health and sanitation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: UN Condemns Escalating Violence In Deadliest Day Of Protests So Far

In response to the killing of at least 18 protesters demonstrating against Myanmar’s military coup, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 