Asia-Pacific Regional Commemoration Of International Women’s Day 2021

This International Women’s Day on 8 March, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and UN Women are celebrating the tremendous efforts by women and girls around Asia-Pacific region in spearheading post-COVID-19 recovery and shaping a more equal future for all.

Members of the media and public are cordially invited to participate in the interactive dialogue on ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’. The dialogue will reflect on progress made towards gender equality and renew the commitment to ensuring that women and girls in the region are valued and empowered.

During the event, ESCAP and UN Women will also officially launch a synthesis report titled The Long Road to Equality: Taking stock of the situation of women and girls in Asia and the Pacific for Beijing+25.

When: Monday, 8 March 2021, 0930 – 1120 (GMT+7)

Register online: http://bit.ly/RegisterIWD2021

Key speakers:

· Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

· Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women (Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships)

· Hon. Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development, India

Hon. Batmunkh Battsetseg, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mongolia

H.E. Dr. Sarah Taylor, Ambassador of Canada to the Kingdom of Thailand

Mohammad Naciri, Regional Director UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific

Gita Sabharwal, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand

Rebecca Barnes, Director of Policy, Ministry for Women, New Zealand

Sumaiya Islam, Executive Director of Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK)

Celia Boyd, Co-Founder & Managing Director of SHE Investments

Ramida Jennie Juengpaisal, Digital Product Designer and Frontend Developer at 5Lab

