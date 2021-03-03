World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asia-Pacific Regional Commemoration Of International Women’s Day 2021

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: UN ESCAP

This International Women’s Day on 8 March, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and UN Women are celebrating the tremendous efforts by women and girls around Asia-Pacific region in spearheading post-COVID-19 recovery and shaping a more equal future for all.

Members of the media and public are cordially invited to participate in the interactive dialogue on ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’. The dialogue will reflect on progress made towards gender equality and renew the commitment to ensuring that women and girls in the region are valued and empowered.

During the event, ESCAP and UN Women will also officially launch a synthesis report titled The Long Road to Equality: Taking stock of the situation of women and girls in Asia and the Pacific for Beijing+25.

When: Monday, 8 March 2021, 0930 – 1120 (GMT+7)

Register online: http://bit.ly/RegisterIWD2021

Key speakers:

· Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

· Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women (Resource Management, Sustainability and Partnerships)

· Hon. Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development, India

  • Hon. Batmunkh Battsetseg, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mongolia
  • H.E. Dr. Sarah Taylor, Ambassador of Canada to the Kingdom of Thailand
  • Mohammad Naciri, Regional Director UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific
  • Gita Sabharwal, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Thailand
  • Rebecca Barnes, Director of Policy, Ministry for Women, New Zealand
  • Sumaiya Islam, Executive Director of Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK)
  • Celia Boyd, Co-Founder & Managing Director of SHE Investments
  • Ramida Jennie Juengpaisal, Digital Product Designer and Frontend Developer at 5Lab

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN ESCAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: UN Condemns Escalating Violence In Deadliest Day Of Protests So Far

In response to the killing of at least 18 protesters demonstrating against Myanmar’s military coup, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 