World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Rights Experts Condemn Ongoing Demolition Of Palestinian Bedouin Village

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: UN News

Two independent UN human rights experts are urging Israel to halt efforts to demolish the Palestinian village of Humsa Al-Bqai'a, fearing it is part of a wider pattern of forcible removals and displacement.

Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur for the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, and Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on adequate housing, have condemned the move, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Humsa Al-Bqai'a is a traditional Bedouin village located in the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank. The experts said its ongoing destruction by the Israeli army has caused great hardship to the approximately 60 people living there, more than half of whom are children.

“Severing the villagers from their lands and their homes is particularly punitive given the harsh winter they are experiencing and the ever-present dangers of a global pandemic”, they added.

No justification

The “wanton” destruction of property and the forcible removal of a protected population are only justified under international law when deemed absolutely necessary due to legitimate military operations, according to the experts.

They said Israel has justified the attempted destruction of the village because it lies within a military firing zone: a rationale that has been used in other attempts to uproot Palestinian villages elsewhere in the West Bank.

"These justifications by Israel do not satisfy its strict obligations under international law", they said. “An occupying power cannot use the territory under occupation to conduct military training operations without ample justification. We note that Israel has plentiful grounds for military training within its own borders.”

‘Larger worrisome pattern’

The experts feared the situation in Humsa Al-Bqai'a is part of what they described as “a larger worrisome pattern” in the occupied West Bank.

They said nearly 200 Palestinian homes there were demolished during the first seven weeks of the year, displacing at least 285 people, citing information from the UN’s humanitarian affairs office, OCHA.

Some UN Member States and various non-governmental organizations provided villagers with emergency tents and other assistance following an initial destruction last November but the Israeli military has seized or destroyed at least 42 donated structures.

"We welcome the support given to the villagers of Humsa Al-Bqai'a by the diplomatic representatives in Palestine and Israel,” the experts said. “But much more must be done by their governments to insist upon Israeli accountability, which is the missing key to ending this protracted occupation.”

The role of rapporteurs

Special Rapporteurs like Mr. Lynk and Mr. Rajagopal are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor and advise on specific country situations or thematic issues.

They are neither UN staff, nor are they paid by the Organization.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: UN Condemns Escalating Violence In Deadliest Day Of Protests So Far

In response to the killing of at least 18 protesters demonstrating against Myanmar’s military coup, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 