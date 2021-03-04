World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

International Women's Day Summit 2021: Amplifying Her Voice

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 7:10 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

BERMUDA, Mar 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - This year's International Women's Day Summit Agenda has been announced that includes more than 200 speakers, representing over 75 countries. Topics for this year's event, which will be held from March 8-10, include: Blockchain, Digital Assets, Fintech, AI, Women in Space, Global Women's Entrepreneurship & Leadership, Podcasts and Healing and Wellness.

Global investment into women led companies has reached an all-time low during 2020. We are seeing many innovative ideas come out of developing nations across the globe that deserve more visibility and connectivity with qualified investors and partners who can help them grow and scale. Amplifying Her Voice will serve as a global platform that will bring such stakeholders together from within Bermuda economic development ecosystem to a broader global community of women entrepreneurs, investors, technologies, and industry professionals to accelerate both communication and unprecedented digital connectivity.

This Roundtable will be the beginning of a series of conversations where professionals from within Bermuda's innovation ecosystem may listen, learn, and share best practices with the global women's entrepreneurship ecosystem where our global network of women investors and philanthropists will be invited. Your will have the opportunity to share your CALL's to Action from local, regional, and global standpoints that will hopefully be a starting for deeper conversations and partnerships leading to change, investment, impact, and transformation.

A worldwide pandemic, uncertainty, and troubles big and small over this past year have brought increasing challenges and anxiety--but they have also brought together women leaders and innovators around the globe: to share their ideas and innovations, to inspire and lift up one another, and to support women and change the world. Join us as we amplify their voices, celebrate their accomplishments, learn from their vision, and work together to invest in women.

- Listen to innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and women on the front-lines who have developed solutions to global issues at scale addressing UN Sustainable Development Goals shaping the global economy, education, food security, climate change, space exploration, and more.
- Participate in main stage content and breakout workshops on global women's entrepreneurship, healing and wellness, and the latest in blockchain and cryptocurrency investing.
- Bring your curiosity and connect with our global community in our breakout sessions and networking receptions.

Register Here: https://hopin.com/events/sheqonomi

About The State of Women Institute

The State of Women Institute is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of women and girls through programs and initiatives that support the creation of various forms of digital media (including podcasts, video documentary, social media related, print, AR and VR). The State of Women Podcast Network, launching Spring 2021 on Google Play, Android, and KaiOS, encompassing 300 women podcasters from across five continents. The State of Women Institute will be partnering with Women Investing in Women DIGITAL, SHEQONOMI, and a long list of reputable global non-profits and change makers across 50+ countries worldwide in leading "Amplifying Her Voice" Global Virtual Summit on International Women's Day 2021.

Source: ANU Bhardwaj. State of Women Institute. Anu@womeninvesting.in

