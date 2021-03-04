World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Int'l Coalition To UNHRC: Hold Myanmar Military Junta Accountable For Bloody Protest Crackdown

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 7:36 am
Press Release: PCFS Global

An international movement of grassroots groups of small food producers and food sovereignty advocates urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take a stronger stance on the political crisis in Myanmar, following the violent clash between the police and protesters on February 28.

The date recorded the highest toll of casualties in one day since the anti-coup protests began – with at least 18 killed and more than 1000 people arrested.

According to the People’s Coalition on Food Sovereignty (PCFS), the UNHRC and the international community should demand the Tatmadaw’s (Myanmar military) accountability for seizing the country’s democracy and its innumerable human rights violations.

“The UNHRC should reconsider the good faith it has afforded the military junta given its deplorable lashing out at the people to cement its unlawful dictatorship,” said Julie Smit of the PCFS Global Executive Committee.

Smit was referring to the UNHRC resolution “on the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar,” which strongly condemned the military coup but urged the Myanmar military to “exercise utmost restraint and to refrain from any use of violence” against the protesting Burmese peoples and “to take steps immediately to protect the rights to freedom” of opinion, association, and peaceful assembly.

“Evidently, the Tatmadaw brushed off the Council’s calls and has been using lethal force to subdue the peoples’ protests in the country,” the PCFS official said. She also mentioned the public threat that the military government issued on February 21, 2021.

Smit added that the open firing on protesters reeks of the military junta’s desperation to stay in power amid “indomitable widespread social unrest.” She strongly denounced this “brazen inhumanity” of the Myanmar military.

“We expect no less than the UNHRC to exercise the mandate of defending and upholding human rights in a global phenomenon of intensifying state repression on top of a pandemic. It is not yet too late for the UNHRC to take better action for Myanmar and other countries because lives are at stake,” Smit said, citing the similar situation faced by people’s movements in India, Thailand, Bangladesh, and the Philippines among many other countries.

The UNHRC is currently holding its 46th regular session until March 23, 2021.

Smit then called for the immediate and unconditional release of the detained Burmese protesters, including the executive director of one of the Coalition’s network organizations. Chit Win Maung of the civil society organization Myaylatt Generation Institute is among the 51 arrested in Magway. He is one of the leaders coordinating the protests in the region.

The PCFS official also reiterated the Coalition’s call to stand with the Burmese peoples.

“We laud the Burmese peoples’ movement for standing and gaining ground in the face of the fascist military rule. Let us show our support and demand that the Tatmadaw be held accountable for its atrocities,” Smit said. ###

LINK: http://foodsov.org/pcfs-to-unhrc-hold-myanmar-military-junta-accountable-for-bloody-protest-crackdown/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PCFS Global on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: UN Condemns Escalating Violence In Deadliest Day Of Protests So Far

In response to the killing of at least 18 protesters demonstrating against Myanmar’s military coup, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 