SDG Global Festival Of Action, 25-26 March 2021

SDG GLOBAL FESTIVAL OF ACTION, 25-26 MARCH 2021

- A Turning Point for People and Planet –

Innovation, inspiration, and entertainment brings the global community together

to drive action towards the SDGs



WHAT: The fifth SDG Global Festival of Action, powered by the UN SDG Action Campaign, finds new ways to inspire, mobilize and connect people and organizations to take action on the SDGs. In light of the pandemic, the Festival will be held in a dynamic virtual space with six different stages, featuring plenary sessions, lightning talks, performances, interactive workshops, exhibits, and a space to connect with leaders, changemakers, activists, private sector and more. To access the virtual space, please register: bit.ly/JoinGlobalFest2021.

WHY NOW: We must make 2021 a turning point for people and planet! COVID-19 has turned our life upside down, and it urges everyone to work together towards a better recovery, keeping the SDG’s as our ‘north star’ and blueprint for transformative action. Centering around the concept of turning things around, the Festival will provoke debate and drive ideas and actions around four themes that will determine the pace of progress: we must #TurnItAround for climate action, gender equality, poverty and inequalities, and inclusive systems and sustainable finance. The pandemic has shown the resilience of humankind and how global threats require global action and solidarity that will take us past the turning point and on to transformation.

WHEN: On 25 and 26 March, visit live.globalfestivalofaction.org to access the full Festival program on the virtual platform, including workshops, networking spaces, exhibits and more, in English, French and Spanish, as well as International Sign Language. The main stage program will also be streamed live in English only on UN WebTV, and UN YouTube.

FEATURED SPEAKERS AND PERFORMERS: for a complete list, see our online Program:

SDG GLOBAL FESTIVAL OF ACTION FROM JAPAN, 25-26 March: This special program will be curated and produced by UN agencies based in Japan, in collaboration with multi-sectoral partners, as part of a pilot integration of a spin-off Festival hub. With a keen focus on exchanging best practice and innovations between Japanese stakeholders and international experts, this novel track will take international insights to a local audience and connect local innovations with global participants and networks. More information here.

PROGRAM: A full list of events can be found on our website: globalfestivalofaction.org. On 25 March, the UN SDG ACTION AWARDS CEREMONY will recognize and celebrate the achievements of UN SDG Action Awards Finalists and Honourable Mentions – and shine a spotlight on bold and novel approaches with the power to be scaled and replicated at a time when we most need hope, creativity and collaboration. Winning initiatives will be announced live during the ceremony. WORKSHOPS: We are excited to offer our participants dedicated ideation, upskilling, campaign activation and well-being workshops for a unique and personalized Festival experience. Whether you are a professional, a founder, a student, or looking to learn something new, the workshops have something for everyone. Full list will be live on 9 March). EXHIBITS: The virtual experiences and exhibition space will showcase immersive films, photo galleries and multimedia exhibits transforming the way we look and experience this turning point moment and call to action on the SDGs.

BROADCAST OPPORTUNITIES: Interested media partners can receive a live embed link to host the Festival on their digital platforms. Pre-recorded sessions can be made available in advance to use in your programming. Please contact us for details.

MULTILINGUALISM AND ACCESSIBILITY: Live and pre-recorded sessions featured on the Main Stage will be in English and simultaneously translated into French and Spanish and signed in International Sign Language for full accessibility. Live and pre-recorded sessions on the Japan Stage will be in English and Japanese and will also be signed in International Sign Language. Social media assets will be in English, French, Spanish and Japanese.

© Scoop Media

