The NGOCHR Expresses Concern Over Bills Tabled In Parliament!

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights feels that the proposed Police Bill 2020 is a disgraceful reflection on the Fiji Police Force

4/03/2021

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights is alarmed at the proposed Police Bill 2020 that gives the Police additional powers during arrests.

This is not the time to be giving the Fiji Police more powers when Fiji is facing a pandemic of police brutality cases where individuals have lost their lives at the hands of police. This is unacceptable and a disgraceful reflection on the Fiji Police Force, who should be the bastion of lawfulness in this country.

As the Coalition on Human Rights, we have repeatedly raised our concerns about the excessive force used by the Police during arrests on individuals, and the lack of transparency and urgency from the Police in investigation processes. And yet our call for urgent action have been left unanswered. This proposed Police Bill 2020 is a sad reflection of Fiji’s priorities in its commitments towards upholding and respecting human rights of Fijians.

The Coalition reiterates the need for a continued effort at the elimination of torture and brutality for Fiji and to cultivate a culture of democracy that upholds ALL citizen’s human rights.

The Coalition will make a submission on the Police Bill 2020 soon.

