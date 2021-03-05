World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Permanent State Of Emergency Cannot Be Used As A Justification Or Ground For Unilateral Sanctions

Friday, 5 March 2021, 6:52 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (4 March 2021) - Emergency declarations by the U.S. Government that authorise unilateral sanctions are resulting in severe human rights violations and must be brought in line with International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), UN human rights experts said.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights obliges states to protect a wide range of human rights. While it allows governments to suspend the protection of certain rights during emergencies, this can only occur when the very existence of states is endangered. The states may suspend the protection of rights only where necessary to deal with the emergency, and only for as long as the emergency exists.

U.S. emergencies often violate these rules. Domestic laws allow the U.S. President to declare emergencies and impose sanctions on the basis of national security threats, but also when the U.S. foreign policy or economy face threats, rather than only on the basis of threats to the very existence of the United States.

“Emergencies declared by the United States often last years, and in some cases decades, and so do the sanctions they authorise,” experts said. “Instead of being true emergencies, they seem like excuses to impose sanctions indefinitely.”

Among the reasons for U.S. emergency declarations and sanctions are allegations of domestic corruption and human rights abuses in foreign countries, and efforts by international prosecutors to investigate Americans suspected of war crimes. “None of these present an existential risk to the United States.”

“Two U.S. laws in particular, the National Emergencies Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, have become essentially an unlimited grant of authority for the President to exercise broad and highly discretionary powers through emergency declarations and sanctions that violate human rights,” the experts said.

“The sanctions authorised by U.S. on the base of announced states of emergency violate a wide range of human rights in China, Cuba, Haiti, Iran, Nicaragua, the Russian Federation, Syria, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and other countries around the world, including rights to freedom of movement, of association, to due process such as fair trial and the presumption of innocence, as well economic and social rights and the very right to life,” they said.

Some of the sanctions resulting from U.S. emergency declarations deny rights to people anywhere in the world who allegedly engage in certain activities, such as helping with post-conflict reconstruction in Syria. The United States also imposes secondary sanctions against people who allegedly interact with sanctioned people and governments. “These are penalties that are imposed without respecting due process rights in the ICCPR, like the right to fair trial,” the experts said.

The UN human rights experts urge the United States to fully and completely observe its obligations under the ICCPR to prevent any negative impact on the human rights of persons subject to sanctions authorised under the emergency declarations.

ENDS

The experts: Alena Douhan, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights and Obiora C. Okafor, Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: UN Condemns Escalating Violence In Deadliest Day Of Protests So Far

In response to the killing of at least 18 protesters demonstrating against Myanmar’s military coup, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 