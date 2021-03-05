World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fwrm Organises "If Women Stop, The World Stops" Concert On International Women's Day

Friday, 5 March 2021, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Fiji Women's Rights Movement

The Fiji Women's Rights Movement's If Women Stop, the World Stops Concert is taking place on International Women’s Day – March 8th, 2021 at the Sukuna Park in Suva.

The Concert is in solidarity with the Women’s Global Strike, which calls women from every corner of the world to stop or slow down their formal or care work and come together to demand women’s human rights.

The event will begin from 10:30 am to 4:30pm. We will have speakers from various women’s organisations present and speaking on the day.

The Concert is open to the public and features artists Laisa Vulakoro, Georgina Ledua and other locally renowned singers. Please find flyer above and attached.

FWRM will also launch a one year mentoring program for women at mid-career level. More details will be released at the concert.

We appreciate your attendance and coverage of this event.

This event is supported by the Australian Government through the Fiji Women’s Fund and the We Rise Coalition in partnership with the Pacific Women Support Unit.

