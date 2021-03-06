World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Haiti: Time To Break The Silence And Expose The Dictator Moïse

Saturday, 6 March 2021, 6:16 pm
Press Release: ITUC

The united voice of the global unions has called for immediate action to withdraw support from the Moïse regime in Haiti to begin the restoration of human and trade union rights for the Haitian people.

Jovenel Moïse has been ruling by presidential decree for over a year and is using gangs and the police to intimidate, attack and kill anyone who opposes his rule. Furthermore, he plans a constitutional referendum and an election in conditions that are far from free and fair.

The Council of Global Unions has demanded that the so-called Core Group, which is backing Moïse, withdraws its support and assistance immediately and condemns the rollback of the Haitian people’s human and trade union rights.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “The Haitian people shouldn’t have to wait one day more. This Core Group have it in their power to begin the process of restoring democracy in Haiti and they must take action now.”

The Core Group is made up of the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the UN, the Ambassadors of Brazil, Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the USA and the Special Representative of the Organization of American States.

“We call on all unions affiliated to a global union federation to pressure the Core Group to withdraw support for Moïse. In Haiti, trade unionists face systematic repression with a wave of dismissals, arbitrary arrests and death threats. We must do all we can to support the Haitian people in their efforts to restore democracy, the rule of law and respect for human and trade union rights,” said Burrow.

