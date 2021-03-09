World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

International Children's Peace Prize: Call For Nominees 2021 Now Open!

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 7:04 am
Press Release: KidsRights

The nomination process for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2021 has started! KidsRights calls upon individuals and organizations across the globe to nominate eligible children.

Every year, the KidsRights Foundation awards this prestigious prize to a child who fights courageously for children’s rights. Winning the International Children’s Peace Prize puts the changemaker in news headlines around the world. Last year, the winners’ message reached more than 1.2 billion people! Will you help us find this year’s winner?

Nominate your changemaker

Or share this email with people within your network who may know someone they would like to nominate.

The deadline for entries is March 31, 2021

. All applications already submitted for the deadline of March 6th are still valid.

Who can be nominated?

  • A child above 12 years and under 18 years of age; (the child should not be older than 17 years by the time of the nomination deadline)
  • From all over the world;
  • The child must have a clear history of standing up and fighting for the rights of him/herself and other children. It is important that the child has an active approach in accomplishing this goal, which has led to a concrete result;
  • Ability to travel abroad and feeling comfortable communicating with other people;
  • The child agrees to being nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize.

Nomination process

We kindly ask the parents/guardians of the nominated child to give authorization to use the information shared in the nomination form, as well as the photograph(s) of the nominated child for our global online campaign. The powerful messages of all the nominees will be posted on our website. Some stories will also be spread via social media, such as Facebook and Instagram. With this we would like to reach and inspire as many people as possible and create a buzz for children’s rights!

You can find the stories of the nominees from 2020 here.

If you have any questions or comments, please read the FAQ or contact us by replying to this e-mail. We will be glad to assist you in any way we can.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KidsRights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Pope's Visit To Iraq "A Symbol Of Hope"

The visit by Pope Francis to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul at the weekend will be a symbol of hope and an opportunity to join forces for peace and unity, the UN cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Thursday, ahead of his touchdown in the capital, Baghdad... More>>

Myanmar: Military Must Stop Murdering And Jailing Protestors – Bachelet

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday said security forces in Myanmar must “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protestors,” following another day of deadly violence across the country on Wednesday... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 