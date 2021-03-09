International Children's Peace Prize: Call For Nominees 2021 Now Open!

The nomination process for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2021 has started! KidsRights calls upon individuals and organizations across the globe to nominate eligible children.

Every year, the KidsRights Foundation awards this prestigious prize to a child who fights courageously for children’s rights. Winning the International Children’s Peace Prize puts the changemaker in news headlines around the world. Last year, the winners’ message reached more than 1.2 billion people! Will you help us find this year’s winner?

The deadline for entries is March 31, 2021

. All applications already submitted for the deadline of March 6th are still valid.

Who can be nominated?

A child above 12 years and under 18 years of age; (the child should not be older than 17 years by the time of the nomination deadline)

From all over the world;

The child must have a clear history of standing up and fighting for the rights of him/herself and other children. It is important that the child has an active approach in accomplishing this goal, which has led to a concrete result;

Ability to travel abroad and feeling comfortable communicating with other people;

The child agrees to being nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize.

Nomination process

We kindly ask the parents/guardians of the nominated child to give authorization to use the information shared in the nomination form, as well as the photograph(s) of the nominated child for our global online campaign. The powerful messages of all the nominees will be posted on our website. Some stories will also be spread via social media, such as Facebook and Instagram. With this we would like to reach and inspire as many people as possible and create a buzz for children’s rights!

You can find the stories of the nominees from 2020 here.

If you have any questions or comments, please read the FAQ or contact us by replying to this e-mail. We will be glad to assist you in any way we can.

