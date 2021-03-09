Myanmar: Unions Call Extended National Work Stoppage

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has expressed its full support and solidarity with the call by Myanmar’s unions for an extended nationwide work stoppage to protect democracy and end the military dictatorship.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “We stand with the people of Myanmar in their determination to end the murderous dictatorship of the military junta and restore the country on the road to democracy.

“We call on the entire international community to also stand with them and end any cooperation with, or accommodation of, the generals and to severe business links with the military. Apologists for the regime who are seeking to profit from the violent suppression of a whole country must face legal and economic consequences.”

Despite the murder of dozens of people at the orders of the military, resistance among working people and the whole population remains strong. The latest military tactics are the violent occupation of hospitals to stop wounded protesters receiving medical care and the takeover of universities.

© Scoop Media

