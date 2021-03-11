World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Valmet Introduces Its Climate Program – Forward To A Carbon Neutral Future

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 6:51 am
Press Release: Valmet

Valmet introduces its climate program – Forward to a carbon neutral future – in the company’s Capital Markets Day on March 10, 2021. The program continues Valmet’s comprehensive work for sustainability.

Valmet’s climate program includes ambitious CO emission reduction targets and concrete actions for the whole value chain, including Valmet’s own operations, the supply chain, and the use of Valmet’s technologies by its customers. The program is aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement’s 1.5-degree pathway and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Valmet is in process to send its climate targets to the Science Based Targets Initiative for validation.

Valmet’s own operations account for approximately 1 percent of the company’s value chain’s carbon footprint and around 4 percent arises through Valmet’s supply chain. Valmet targets to reduce 80 percent of CO emissions in its own operations and 20 percent in its supply chain by 2030. Valmet aims to reach its own operations’ climate targets without emission compensation.

Furthermore, since most of Valmet’s value chain’s carbon footprint originates from the use phase of Valmet’s technologies, the program emphasizes Valmet’s current and future ability to enable 100 percent carbon neutral production for its customers. Valmet targets to enable carbon neutral production for all pulp and paper industry customers by 2030, which requires the company both to develop new technologies enabling fossil free pulp and paper production and to further improve the energy efficiency of its current technology offering by 20 percent by 2030. Today, the customers’ chemical pulp mills utilizing Valmet’s technologies are often over 100 percent bioenergy self-sufficient already. Furthermore, Valmet’s current bioenergy boiler offering enables 100 percent fossil free heat and power production.

“Climate change and global warming are significant challenges that are driving companies to rapidly transform and reduce their carbon dioxide emissions. We believe that technology plays a key role in mitigating climate change and global warming and the transition to a carbon neutral economy. Our climate program covers the entire value chain and with concrete actions we will significantly reduce our own carbon footprint and support our suppliers to do the same. Valmet is also strongly committed to be the preferred partner for our customers on their journey to carbon neutrality,” says Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet.

Valmet has been recognized for its actions and strategy to mitigate climate change by maintaining leadership position in CDP's climate program ranking since 2016. Valmet has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices since 2014.

