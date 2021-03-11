World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Poll Shows Governments Failing To Tackle Jobs Crisis

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 6:52 am
Press Release: ITUC

One year into the global COVID-19 pandemic, the health crisis has exposed gaps in access to social protection and has left a devastating impact on working people as households struggle with the loss of jobs and working hours.

Across the ten G20 countries surveyed, half (49%) of people live in a household where someone has either lost their jobs or had their working hours reduced due to the pandemic.

The poll, commissioned by the ITUC from global market research company YouGov, covers ten G20 countries: Australia, Brazil, France, Great Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico and the USA. Fieldwork was carried out 2 - 17th February 2021.

Workers are demanding a New Social Contract with jobs, rights, social protection, equality and inclusion. The pandemic has exposed the absence of social protection for the majority of the world’s population – including employment protection for people who have lost their livelihoods. The lack of social protection means the virus will spread faster and wider as people with the virus are forced to work to survive,” said Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, ITUC.

While the pandemic and its impacts have been global, the shock has been greater on the populations of some countries than others, deepening inequality, which will hold back economic growth and stability.

  • In Indonesia, almost three-quarters (74%) of people reported that they live in a household where someone has lost their job or had their working hours reduced due to the pandemic.
  • In Brazil, 66% live in a household where someone has lost a job or had their working hours reduced due to the pandemic. Those in Mexico (63%) and India (61%) have had a similar experience.

“As we work to secure a New Social Contract for recovery and resilience, governments must have plans to create jobs, especially in health and care and for a Just Transition to a zero-carbon future. Jobs have to be the anchor of recovery because they give people the means to rebuild economies from the ground up,” said Sharan Burrow.

Over half of all respondents are calling on governments to do more to create jobs as the loss of jobs and working hours takes their toll.

  • 54% of people across the ten G20 countries believe that their government should be doing more than it is to create jobs for workers affected by the pandemic.
  • In Mexico, 71% – almost three-quarters – of people believe that their government should be doing more to create jobs for workers. Brazil (67%) and Japan (65%) have around two-thirds of people who think their government should be doing more in this area.
  • Half or more of people in Indonesia (58%), the USA (51%) and India (50%) believe their government should be doing more, as do 45% of those in Great Britain and 43% in Australia.

G20 leaders must put jobs and social protection with a global social protection fund at the centre of recovery efforts. People need hope, and every government must have a jobs plan.” said Sharan Burrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


The Need For Speed: Faster Vaccine Rollout Critical To Stronger Recovery, Says OECD

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


UN: Pope's Visit To Iraq "A Symbol Of Hope"

The visit by Pope Francis to the northern Iraqi city of Mosul at the weekend will be a symbol of hope and an opportunity to join forces for peace and unity, the UN cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Thursday, ahead of his touchdown in the capital, Baghdad... More>>

Myanmar: Military Must Stop Murdering And Jailing Protestors – Bachelet

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday said security forces in Myanmar must “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protestors,” following another day of deadly violence across the country on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 