World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Papua New Guinea: Australia And New Zealand Efforts ‘woefully Inadequate’ Amid COVID-19 Surge

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International

Responding to reports that Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has declared a critical ‘red stage’ in the country due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Amnesty International’s Pacific Researcher Kate Schuetze said:

" Papua New Guinea’s health crisis has now reached the level we feared it would reach a year ago with a surge in cases. A combination of an ailing health system and inadequate living conditions has created a perfect storm for COVID-19 to thrive in the country’s overcorwded informal settlements.Kate Schuetze Pacific Researcher Amnesty International

"Amnesty International has received reports of inadequate amounts of personal protective equipment for health workers, and that some hospitals are full or threatening to be closed to new admissions. Misinformation within the community and online about the illness is also rife, with some suggesting the illness is a government conspiracy theory. This has also been fuelled by the government at times publishing inaccurate information on the number of confirmed cases. There is an absence of an effective public information campaign by the government, to dispel the misinformation.

"While Australia and New Zealand have made pledges of assistance to Papua New Guinea in response to the pandemic, it is woefully inadequate. Australia has sent a team of medical experts this week and has pledged monetary support, but this will not provide immediate relief. Basic health infrastructure is urgently needed in Papua New Guinea to help immediately on the diagnostic and treatment level, as well as for the distribution of vaccines once they are approved by the national authorities."Kate Schuetze Pacific Researcher Amnesty International

Yet there is little prospect of vaccines coming this month, in the context of a deeply unequal global rollout. The consequences of this mean that many poorer countries such as PNG will continue to be at the back of the queue for limited supplies of vaccines.

Australia and New Zealand, together with other key donors, need to urgently step up and provide the assistance their neighbour needs now.

Both Australia and New Zealand continue to fail to support calls by around 100 countries mainly in the global south for a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights that would enable increased production, affordability and accessibility of vaccines.

Background

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Queensland Government, between 30 and 50 per cent of test results in Papua New Guinea have been returning a positive result in early March 2021.

As of 16 March 2021, the government had reported 26 confirmed deaths and 2269 confirmed cases. The WHO has noted that severe undertesting means these numbers are likely to be significantly underestimated/under reported? and that at least two provinces have widespread community transition.

Papua New Guinea is part of the United Nations COVAX scheme, which aims to fairly and equitably deliver vaccines to all countries. However, COVAX has to date not been resourced enough to ensure poorer countries are getting access to vaccines. The scheme is being severely undermined by wealthy countries buying up more vaccines than they need significantly impacting on the ability to secure vaccines for other nations.

For more detail on Amnesty International’s position on ensuring universal access to Covid-19 diagnostics, treatment and vaccines, see: https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/pol30/3409/2020/en/

Also see: COVID-19: Pharmaceutical companies and rich states put lives at risk as vaccine inequality soars

And: 42 groups and respected experts call on PM to back a 'Peoples' Vaccine'

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: 37 Member Nations Appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann As Next Secretary General

Today, the Council of the OECD composed of Ambassadors representing the 37 Member Countries, took the formal decision to appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann of Australia to become the sixth Secretary-General of the Organisation, for a 5 year-term beginning on 1 June 2021... More>>


Vaccine: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Amid Clotting Concerns; Green Lights Johnson & Johnson Shots

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


Myanmar: UN Agency Raises Alarm Over ‘Targeted’ Violence Against Women

The United Nations entity dedicated to protection of women’s rights has voiced deep concerns over “targeted and disproportionate” violence against women being recorded during the crackdown against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 