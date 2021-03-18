TIME SPACE EXISTENCE 2021 | The Exhibition Will Open From May 22th Until November 21st

Jinan Shuifa Geographic Information Industrial Park Exhibition Centre, Jinan, China, project by AOE Studio, 2020. Photo by Huang Ligang

ECC-ITALY EXHIBITION - VENICE 2021

EXHIBITION TITLE TIME SPACE EXISTENCE VENUES Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora, Giardini della Marinaressa LOCATION Venice, Italy PROMOTER European Cultural Centre DIRECTORS Rachele De Stefano, Lucia Pedrana, Valeria Romagnini, Sara Danieli ORGANIZERS Benedetta Bianchi, Bianca Bonaldi, Rachele De Stefano, Hady El Hajj, Bérénice Freytag, Yuki Gómez Asami, Ilaria Marcatelli, Vittoria Mastrolilli, Lucia Pedrana, Martina Rodella, Valeria Romagnini, Suzanne van der Borg, Elena Volpato, Katerina Zachou. OPENING PERIOD 22 May, 2021 - 21 November, 2021 PREVIEW 22 - 21 May, 2021 WEBSITES https://ecc-italy.eu/ | https://europeanculturalcentre.eu/

The European Cultural Centre presents the fifth edition of the extensive biennial architecture exhibition TIME SPACE EXISTENCE.

The exhibition will open in parallel with Biennale Architettura on May 22nd, 2021 and it will run for six months until November 21th, 2021 at Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and Giardini della Marinaressa, with press previews and opening parties in each location on May 21th and 22nd. 2021.

The new dates have been decided according to the current international situation and related mobility restrictions.

TIME SPACE EXISTENCE features completed and ongoing projects, innovative proposals, and utopian dreams of architectural expressions. Through a wide selection of projects ranging from conceptual works, models, photographs, videos, sculptures, to site specific installations, each room will provide visitors information and inspiration on our surroundings.

By bringing together a diverse group of participants working across disciplines, the European Cultural Centre aims at stimulating an exchange among architects, universities, legendary masters, emerging studios, established global practices, designers, artists, photographers, developers, engineering companies, who together can have a crucial role in shaping the future of our living.

In addition, the European Cultural Centre presents the TIME SPACE EXISTENCE series, a special collection of video interviews featuring masters in architecture. Ricardo Bofill, Balkrishna Doshi, Bjarke Ingels, Odile Decq, Toshiko Mori, and many others will explore the fundamental topics of time, space and existence through their personal and professional perspectives.

LOCATIONS & PARTICIPANTS

TIME SPACE EXISTENCE is going to take place in Venice at Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and the Giardini della Marinaressa

This year the ECC Italy venues will present, among others, projects by Abu Dhabi University, ATP architects engineers, Burckhardt+Partner, Christoph Hesse Architects, EADG, ETH Zurich and the Singapore University of Technology and Design in partnership with La Maison de l’Architecture de Genève and G8A Architects, Fay Jones School of Architecture at the Arkansas University, Henriquez Partners Architects, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), MCM Group, NI&Co. Architects + Daido University, LA SALLE College of The Arts - School of Fashion, Pratt Institute, Seoul Metropolitan Government in cooperation with Dominique Perrault, Snøhetta, TU Darmstadt, TU Delft, New York Institute of Technology; School of Architecture and Design, University at Buffalo, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas at Arlington in collaboration with UNESCO Water Chair and many more.

Moreover, the European Cultural Centre is pleased to host at Palazzo Mora the Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA) presented by the Mies van der Rohe Foundation, official collateral event of La Biennale di Venezia.

The final list of the participants will be announced soon.



TIME SPACE EXISTENCE (22 May, 2021 – 21 November, 2021)

Opening hours:

Palazzo Bembo and Palazzo Mora: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Closed on Tuesday. Free entry. Giardini della Marinaressa: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm open every day. Free entry. Press Preview (upon request): 20 - 21 May, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Opening Events: 20 - 21 May, 2021 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm Palazzo Mora and Palazzo Bembo 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Giardini della Marinaressa



