World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TIME SPACE EXISTENCE 2021 | The Exhibition Will Open From May 22th Until November 21st

Thursday, 18 March 2021, 7:56 am
Press Release: European Cultural Centre

Jinan Shuifa Geographic Information Industrial Park Exhibition Centre, Jinan, China, project by AOE Studio, 2020. Photo by Huang Ligang

ECC-ITALY EXHIBITION - VENICE 2021

EXHIBITION TITLETIME SPACE EXISTENCE
VENUESPalazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora, Giardini della Marinaressa
LOCATIONVenice, Italy
PROMOTEREuropean Cultural Centre
DIRECTORSRachele De Stefano, Lucia Pedrana, Valeria Romagnini, Sara Danieli
ORGANIZERSBenedetta Bianchi, Bianca Bonaldi, Rachele De Stefano, Hady El Hajj, Bérénice Freytag, Yuki Gómez Asami, Ilaria Marcatelli, Vittoria Mastrolilli, Lucia Pedrana, Martina Rodella, Valeria Romagnini, Suzanne van der Borg, Elena Volpato, Katerina Zachou.
OPENING PERIOD22 May, 2021 - 21 November, 2021
PREVIEW22 - 21 May, 2021
WEBSITEShttps://ecc-italy.eu/ | https://europeanculturalcentre.eu/

The European Cultural Centre presents the fifth edition of the extensive biennial architecture exhibition TIME SPACE EXISTENCE.

The exhibition will open in parallel with Biennale Architettura on May 22nd, 2021 and it will run for six months until November 21th, 2021 at Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and Giardini della Marinaressa, with press previews and opening parties in each location on May 21th and 22nd. 2021.

The new dates have been decided according to the current international situation and related mobility restrictions.

TIME SPACE EXISTENCE features completed and ongoing projects, innovative proposals, and utopian dreams of architectural expressions. Through a wide selection of projects ranging from conceptual works, models, photographs, videos, sculptures, to site specific installations, each room will provide visitors information and inspiration on our surroundings.

By bringing together a diverse group of participants working across disciplines, the European Cultural Centre aims at stimulating an exchange among architects, universities, legendary masters, emerging studios, established global practices, designers, artists, photographers, developers, engineering companies, who together can have a crucial role in shaping the future of our living.

In addition, the European Cultural Centre presents the TIME SPACE EXISTENCE series, a special collection of video interviews featuring masters in architecture. Ricardo Bofill, Balkrishna Doshi, Bjarke Ingels, Odile Decq, Toshiko Mori, and many others will explore the fundamental topics of time, space and existence through their personal and professional perspectives.

LOCATIONS & PARTICIPANTS

TIME SPACE EXISTENCE is going to take place in Venice at Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and the Giardini della Marinaressa

This year the ECC Italy venues will present, among others, projects by Abu Dhabi University, ATP architects engineers, Burckhardt+Partner, Christoph Hesse Architects, EADG, ETH Zurich and the Singapore University of Technology and Design in partnership with La Maison de l’Architecture de Genève and G8A Architects, Fay Jones School of Architecture at the Arkansas University, Henriquez Partners Architects, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), MCM Group, NI&Co. Architects + Daido University, LA SALLE College of The Arts - School of Fashion, Pratt Institute, Seoul Metropolitan Government in cooperation with Dominique Perrault, Snøhetta, TU Darmstadt, TU Delft, New York Institute of Technology; School of Architecture and Design, University at Buffalo, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas at Arlington in collaboration with UNESCO Water Chair and many more.

Moreover, the European Cultural Centre is pleased to host at Palazzo Mora the Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA) presented by the Mies van der Rohe Foundation, official collateral event of La Biennale di Venezia.

The final list of the participants will be announced soon.


TIME SPACE EXISTENCE (22 May, 2021 – 21 November, 2021)

Opening hours:

Palazzo Bembo and Palazzo Mora:10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Closed on Tuesday. Free entry. 
Giardini della Marinaressa:10:00 am – 6:00 pm open every day. Free entry.
Press Preview (upon request):20 - 21 May, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Opening Events:

20 - 21 May, 2021

6:00 pm - 10:00 pm Palazzo Mora and Palazzo Bembo

5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Giardini della Marinaressa
 

Follow us on:

Facebook | Instagram | LInkedin
#eccitaly #TimeSpaceExistence #TimeSpaceExistence2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from European Cultural Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: 37 Member Nations Appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann As Next Secretary General

Today, the Council of the OECD composed of Ambassadors representing the 37 Member Countries, took the formal decision to appoint Mr. Mathias Cormann of Australia to become the sixth Secretary-General of the Organisation, for a 5 year-term beginning on 1 June 2021... More>>


Vaccine: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Amid Clotting Concerns; Green Lights Johnson & Johnson Shots

A global economic recovery is in sight but a faster and more effective vaccination rollout across the world is critical, while respecting necessary health and social distancing measures, according to the OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook... More>>


Myanmar: UN Agency Raises Alarm Over ‘Targeted’ Violence Against Women

The United Nations entity dedicated to protection of women’s rights has voiced deep concerns over “targeted and disproportionate” violence against women being recorded during the crackdown against peaceful protesters in Myanmar.... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 