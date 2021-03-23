SDG Global Festival Of Action, 25 And 26 March
- A Turning Point for People and Planet -
Festival mobilizes stakeholders from around
the world to
take action on the SDGs
WHAT: On 25 and 26 March, the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action, powered by the UN SDG Action Campaign, will convene over 300 speakers from 80+ countries on six different stages, connecting leaders, changemakers, activists, creatives and more. Over the course of two days, plenary sessions, lightning talks, performances, interactive workshops, and exhibits will be held on a dynamic virtual platform. In addition,the first regional spin-off - the SDG Global Festival of Action from Japan - curated by UN agencies based in Japan, in collaboration with multi-sectoral partners will be featured. For full access, please register: bit.ly/JoinGlobalFest2021.
WHERE: Visit live.globalfestivalofaction.org during the event days to experience the full Festival program on the virtual platform. The main stages will be in English, French, Spanish, Japanese, as well as International Sign Language. The Main Stage and Japan Stage programs will also be streamed live in English only on UN WebTV, and UN YouTube.
WHY NOW: Now is the time to make 2021 a turning point for people and planet! The Festival will center around four themes that will determine the pace of progress: we must #TurnItAround for climate action, gender equality, poverty and inequalities, and inclusive systems and sustainable finance.
|Featured speakers - For a complete list of speakers and times, see our online Program
Amina J. Mohammed
Deputy Secretary-General
Thursday, March 25
15:30 - 15:45 CET
|Achim
Steiner
Administrator, United Nations Development Programme
Thursday, March 25
12:30 - 14:00
High-level
Opening | Big
Picture plenary session | Deep
Dive Discussion
Misako Konno
Goodwill Ambassador, UNDP
Thursday, March 25
10:00 - 10:15
|Maria Flachsbarth,Parliamentary Secretary of State
Thursday, March 25
12:30 - 13:00
Jutta Urpilainen
European Commissioner for International Partnerships
Thursday, March 25
12:30 - 13:00
Eddie Ndopu
SDG Advocate
Thursday, March 25
12:30 - 13:00
Meera Dasgupta
United States
Youth Poet Laureate
Thursday, March 25
13:00-13:05
|Danny
Sriskandarajah
CEO of Oxfam
Great Britain
Thursday, March 25
14:10-14:20
Mitzi Jonelle Tan
Convenor, Youth Advocate for Climate Action Philippines
Thursday, March 25
14:20-14:30
Siya Kolisi
UN Global Advocate, Spotlight Initiative, the Kolisi Foundation
Thursday, March 25
16:30-16:45
Delphine O
Secretary General, Generation Equality Forum
Thursday, March 25
16:45 — 16:55
Yemi Alade
Nigerian Afropop singer, actress and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador
Thursday, March 25
17:00-17:15
MIYAVI
Musician,
Friday, March 26
09:00-09:15
Izumi Nakamitsu
UN High Representative For Disarmament Affairs, UN Office For Disarmament Affairs
Friday, March 26
14:00 - 14:45
Patricia Espinosa
Executive Secretary
Friday, March 26
14:00-15:15
Kash Siddiqi
Co-founder of Football for Peace and Football Diplomat
Friday, March 26
16:30-16:40
Trisha Shetty
CEO, SheSays
Friday, March 26
16:45 - 17:00
Kumi Naidoo
Professor of Practice, Thunderbird Arizona State University
Friday, March 26
19:15 - 19:25
Lysa John
Secretary General, CIVICUS
Friday, March 26
19:30-20:15
Stefano Boeri
President,
Friday, March 26
19:30-20:15
|With performances by Yoko Ono • Patti Smith • Bomba Estéreo • Ben Harper • Tenzin Choegyal • Anaiis • And more
PROGRAM: A full list of events can be found on our website: globalfestivalofaction.org. On 25 March, the UN SDG ACTION AWARDS CEREMONY will recognize and celebrate the achievements of UN SDG Action Awards Finalists and Honourable Mentions.