SDG Global Festival Of Action, 25 And 26 March

WHAT: On 25 and 26 March, the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action, powered by the UN SDG Action Campaign, will convene over 300 speakers from 80+ countries on six different stages, connecting leaders, changemakers, activists, creatives and more. Over the course of two days, plenary sessions, lightning talks, performances, interactive workshops, and exhibits will be held on a dynamic virtual platform. In addition,the first regional spin-off - the SDG Global Festival of Action from Japan - curated by UN agencies based in Japan, in collaboration with multi-sectoral partners will be featured. For full access, please register: bit.ly/JoinGlobalFest2021.

WHERE: Visit live.globalfestivalofaction.org during the event days to experience the full Festival program on the virtual platform. The main stages will be in English, French, Spanish, Japanese, as well as International Sign Language. The Main Stage and Japan Stage programs will also be streamed live in English only on UN WebTV, and UN YouTube.

WHY NOW: Now is the time to make 2021 a turning point for people and planet! The Festival will center around four themes that will determine the pace of progress: we must #TurnItAround for climate action, gender equality, poverty and inequalities, and inclusive systems and sustainable finance.

PROGRAM: A full list of events can be found on our website: globalfestivalofaction.org. On 25 March, the UN SDG ACTION AWARDS CEREMONY will recognize and celebrate the achievements of UN SDG Action Awards Finalists and Honourable Mentions.

