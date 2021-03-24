World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BRIEFING NOTES - Turkey

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 7:33 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Liz Throssell

Location: Geneva

Date: 23 March 2021

Subject: Turkey

Turkey’s announcement at the weekend that it was withdrawing from the Istanbul Convention, an important regional human rights treaty on combating all forms of violence against women, highlights wider concerns regarding the human rights situation in the country, notably the shrinking of civic space and the lack of meaningful and democratic participation in decision making.

The decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention was taken without a parliamentary debate and reportedly without wider consultation with civil society, including women’s groups and women rights defenders. The High Commissioner has expressed her dismay at the withdrawal, which represents a significant step backwards in Turkey’s efforts to advance women’s rights, especially given that gender inequality and gender-based violence against women remain a serious concern in Turkish society. Turkey played an active role in negotiating the Convention, which was adopted in Istanbul, and was the first State to ratify it in March 2012, which makes its decision to abandon it now all the more shocking.

Turkey’s decision to pull away from its obligations under the Istanbul Convention also sends a wrong signal to the world, at a time when global commitment and political will to eradicate violence against women are needed. The rise in gender-based violence and the backlash on women’s rights we have seen worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic make such efforts more vital than ever.

We call on Turkey to reverse its withdrawal, conduct consultations with civil society and women’s groups, and make tangible efforts to promote and protect the safety and rights of all women and girls in Turkey.

Other developments in recent weeks have additionally deepened our concerns about the human rights situation in the country. Opposition politicians and human rights defenders have been detained after raids on their homes, and vaguely defined terrorism-related charges continue to be brought to target and silence perceived critics. We reiterate that any counter-terrorism operation should comply with international human rights law, and must never be used as a pretext to quash dissent.

On 17 March, legal proceedings began seeking the dissolution of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). On the same day, Parliament decided to expel HDP member Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu and revoke his parliamentary immunity, citing his conviction for spreading what was termed "terrorist propaganda" in one of his social media posts in 2016.

The offence for which Gergerlioğlu was convicted appears broad and not in line with international standards. We are also deeply concerned that legal proceedings initiated against him appear to be part of a wider trend in Turkey of using counter-terrorism measures that can have a chilling effect on the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms and human rights.

We reiterate the importance of Turkey taking actions consistent with its obligations under international human rights law, including relating to freedom of opinion and expression, right of peaceful assembly, freedom of association, including the right to form and participate in political parties, the right to participate in public affairs and the full respect of human rights in any counter-terrorism measures. Earlier this month Turkey adopted a human rights action plan and we stress that this should be implemented in conformity with such international obligations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Myanmar: Scores Of Schools ‘Reportedly Occupied’ By Security Forces

Security forces in Myanmar have reportedly occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses across the country, marking a further escalation of the crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday... More>>

Sara Mohammadi: Chile Becomes One Of The Top COVID-19 Vaccination Leaders

After being one of the world’s most hard-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile has now managed to become one of the top countries in the vaccination of its population. According to government officials and health experts... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



SDG: Global Festival Of Action, 25 & 26 March

On 25 and 26 March, the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action, powered by the UN SDG Action Campaign, will convene over 300 speakers from 80+ countries on six different stages... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 