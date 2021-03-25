Ubitquity Joins The Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

Ubitquity, the innovative leader in the blockchain, title and real estate space teams up with the Government Blockchain Association.

WILMINGTON, DE, Mar 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ubitquity LLC, the leading enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, is pleased to announce that it has officially joined the Government Blockchain Association. With a diversified product suite that includes solutions for the aviation, title abstracting, and escrow industries, Ubitquity will be offering their technology and services to both government and private enterprise.

Could this be the link that brings real estate and title recordkeeping on a blockchain to the government?

"The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a US-based non-profit, membership organization that consists of individuals and organizations that are interested in promoting blockchain related solutions to government requirements. We are excited to be joining such a well-respected global organization," says Nathan Wosnack, Founder & CEO at Ubitquity.

Mr. Wosnack also hopes this combining of enterprises will be mutually beneficial, creating a long-term impact for the entire GBA community.

Ubitquity brings plenty of impact to the deal, hosting:

- Enterprise-ready, blockchain-secured platform

- Real estate record-keeping

- Simple User Experience for securely recording & tracking property deeds & land records

- Partnerships with academia, aviation companies, municipalities, and real estate companies

- Ubitquity Token and NFT creation

- Newly relaunched website:

www.ubitquity.io

© Scoop Media

