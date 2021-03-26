World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

China’s Mainland-Listed Banks Poised For 4.5% Profit Rise In 2021 Following 1.8% Decline In 2020

Friday, 26 March 2021, 7:18 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Chinese banks expect to initiate a recovery in 2021 following their first decline in a decade in 2020. According to the research data analyzed and published by ComprarAcciones.com, profits in the country’s banking sector as a whole fell by 1.8% last year based on preliminary statistics. It is estimated to increase by 4.5% in 2021, 6.5% in 2022 and 6.8% in 2023.

On the other hand, based on data from S&P Global, the global banking industry is still a long way from recovery. It is set to have cumulative credit losses totaling $910 billion in 2021, up from $890 billion in 2020. There will be a slight recovery in 2020 with total credit losses at $867 billion.

ICBC Profits Surge by 35%, Everbright by 38%, Ping An by 43% in Q4 2020

According to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the top six banks suffered a 12% profit decline in H1 2020. For the overall industry, there was a 9.4% drop in the same period, to 1 trillion yuan ($146.2 billion). In the first nine months of the year, the sector’s profits fell by 8.3%. However, a 29% rebound in Q4 led to the aforementioned single-digit annual decline (-1.8%).

Chinese financial institutions had to forego a total of 1.5 trillion yuan ($212 billion) in profit for the year. The industry as a whole disposed of 3.4 trillion yuan ($490 billion) in bad loans during the period. Loan loss provisions thus surged from 4.5 trillion yuan at the end of 2019 to 5.1 trillion yuan in 2020.

The 2021 recovery will result from clawing back some of the loan loss provision funds. Fee incomes are also expected to surge from 4% in 2020 to 7% in 2021.

Preliminary Q4 2020 results from some banks underscore the recovery trend. ICBC reported an upsurge of 35% in profits, while Everbright’s profits rose by 38%. Ping An Bank had an increase of 43% in profit during the quarter.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://compraracciones.com/blog/2021/03/24/chinas-mainland-listed-banks-poised-for-4-5-profit-rise-in-2021-following-1-8-decline-in-2020/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Myanmar: Scores Of Schools ‘Reportedly Occupied’ By Security Forces

Security forces in Myanmar have reportedly occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses across the country, marking a further escalation of the crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday... More>>

Sara Mohammadi: Chile Becomes One Of The Top COVID-19 Vaccination Leaders

After being one of the world’s most hard-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile has now managed to become one of the top countries in the vaccination of its population. According to government officials and health experts... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs



SDG: Global Festival Of Action, 25 & 26 March

On 25 and 26 March, the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action, powered by the UN SDG Action Campaign, will convene over 300 speakers from 80+ countries on six different stages... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

Podcast: A UN Top Official’s Inspiring Journey To Leadership

UN Under-Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming speaks to Agnes Kalibata, the Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, about her journey as a woman leader – from growing up as a Rwandan refugee in Uganda to becoming Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and now a top official at the United Nations... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 