Tui Holiday Bookings Surge By 500%, EasyJet By 630% As UK Plans Lockdown Exit

Friday, 26 March 2021, 7:22 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

UK holiday bookings went through the roof following an announcement on the upcoming easing of lockdown restrictions.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Finaria, Tui holiday bookings similarly rose by 500% following a UK government announcement to ease travel restrictions. EasyJet flight bookings rose by 337% while its summer holiday bookings rose by 630% week-on-week.

Based on City analysts’ projections, Tui is expected to return to profitability in 2022. Its total annual profits for that year is projected to reach €371 million.

Tui Revenue More than Halved in Fiscal 2020 from €18.9 Billion to €7.9 Billion

Similarly, airline and holiday group Jet2 had a 600% surge in bookings during the said period. For Thomas Cook, there was a 75% upsurge in website traffic. Customers made bookings on the site well into 2022.

Additionally, Q1 2021 saw a considerable jump in airline and travel company stock. Tui and EasyJet rose by 3% and 7% on the FTSE 250, respectively. On the FTSE 100, British Airways’ owner, International Airlines Group jumped by 3.5%.

In its FY21 Q1 earnings report, Tui posted a quarterly loss of €699 million, compared to a €147 million loss in Q4 2019. Its revenue fell by 87.8% to €468.1 million from €3.85 billion in the previous year.

According to Statista, Tui’s FY20 revenue plummeted by 58% from €18.9 billion in FY19 to €7.9 billion in FY20. Annual loss surpassed €3 billion. Before the pandemic, the group took on average 23 million people on holiday annually. For summer 2021, it only had 2.8 million bookings, 56% of summer 2019 bookings.

The company’s market cap also fell from £5.4 billion at the end of 2019 to £2 billion in mid-February 2021. It has since recovered significantly, rising to £4.16 billion as of March 24, 2021, according to Marketwatch. Its share price is at £359.60, up by 24.69% YTD. To reach City analysts’ profit projections for 2022, its sales for the year should surpass €17 billion.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www.finaria.it/pr/tui-holiday-bookings-surge-by-500-easyjet-by-630-as-uk-plans-lockdown-exit/

