World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Indonesia: Suicide Bombers Attack South Sulawesi Church On Palm Sunday

Monday, 29 March 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: Open Doors


Fourteen people have been injured and one suicide bomber was killed in a terrorist attack in a Roman Catholic church in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia right after Palm Sunday mass.

“Thank God that no Christians died in the attack”, brother Sam*, Open Doors’ coordinator for the work in South East Asia, says. “But some believers have been severely wounded, and all present have been traumatized. Their lives will never be the same. We ask the worldwide Church to pray for their brothers and sisters in Makassar.”

The Palm Sunday explosion occurred at 10:28am (AEDT 1:28pm) Sunday 28th March as worshippers were on their way home from mass. Police say the suspects are two men on motorbikes. A priest from the church tells local media that one bomber tried to enter the church but was stopped by a guard.

According to a Channel News Asia report, five church staff members and four worshippers are among the wounded. They say there were few people attending mass due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The police have not yet pinned down the attack on any group, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks. Indonesia is no stranger to terrorist attacks. Just four months ago, four Christians were murdered in Sigi, Indonesia by Islamic extremists. And in 2018, police blamed ISIL-connected groups for a church suicide attack in Surabaya that killed 30 people.

“In Indonesia, the situation for Christians has been deteriorating in recent years, with Indonesian society taking on a more conservative Islamic character,” says Brother Sam. “Christians who grew up in a Muslim home often experience persecution from their families. At the same time, Islamic militants carry out attacks from time to time. Many share the ideology or are even affiliated with global terrorist movements such as Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.”
 

Open Doors has local partners on site to do fact finding and assess the needs of the Christians. Brother Sam continues “It’s important that we come alongside when they are suffering. They must know that they are not alone."

*Name changed for security purposes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Open Doors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Myanmar: Scores Of Schools ‘Reportedly Occupied’ By Security Forces

Security forces in Myanmar have reportedly occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses across the country, marking a further escalation of the crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 