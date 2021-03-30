The Passive House Award For Exemplary Energy Efficient Buildings

Darmstadt/Germany. The Passive House Institute has announced the Passive House Award 2021 which highlights pioneering projects of energy efficient construction. Special consideration will be given to the renewable energy supply of the buildings by an international panel of judges. Quality assurance of the building through certification is a prerequisite for participation in the Passive House Award 2021. The award will be presented during the 25th International Passive House Conference in September which will be held in Wuppertal and online.

Effective climate protection is only possible with energy efficiency: the buildings in which we live and work must become far more energy efficient. To demonstrate that Passive House buildings with their extremely low energy demand are not only sustainable but can also be implemented in projects living up to a high architectural standard, the Passive House Institute has organised the Passive House Award 2021. "With this architecture competition, we intend to show that Passive House buildings constitute an active contribution to climate protection and that at the same time, the projects are sophisticatedly designed," explains Professor Wolfgang Feist, founder of the Passive House Institute.

