World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

5,000 Runners Arriving Safely Home From Nagoya, Japan Gives Encouragement To Runners & Event Organisers Around The World

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 6:39 am
Press Release: Nagoya Womens Marathon 2021

- Nagoya Women’s Marathon was the first mass participation event in Japan since the Covid-19 pandemic started
- Organisers implemented a range of measures to prevent the spread and transmission of Covid-19
- 2 weeks after the event, which welcomed 4,704 runners, there are no reports of Covid-19 infection or suspected cases

The Nagoya Women’s Marathon 2021, the largest women’s marathon in the world and a World Athletics Platinum Label road race, was held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 as the first mass participation road race to be held in Japan since the Covid-19 pandemic started. From top elite athletes to general runners, a total of 4,704 women runners participated in the race and had a joy of running on the city streets of Nagoya.

To prevent the spread and transmission of Covid-19, various measures were taken at all event sites throughout the event period. We established the Covid-19 Control Office with medical professionals, local governments of the City of Nagoya and Prefecture of Aichi, and the Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) within the Marathon Organizing Committee, and formulated and implemented an infection control plan in accordance with the JAAF’s Guidance on Resumption of Road Racing and advice from medical experts and local government officials. We would like to share some of the key measures as below.

At Race Entry

  • The field was reduced from 22,000 to 11,000 (domestic residents only) at the time of race entry
  • An option was given to all registered participants to switch from in-person racing to virtual racing after a state of emergency was declared by the Japanese government in Aichi Prefecture in January 2021.
  • The state of emergency was lifted on February 28, 2021, and the Nagoya Women's Marathon 2021 was held with the 5,000 participants who chose to run the in-person race.
  • Runners residing outside Japan were accepted at the virtual race due to the international travel restrictions.


Protocols for All

  • Wear masks at all times (except for runners during competition)
  • Sanitize hands frequently (on arrival, after finish, before and after using the toilet, etc.)
  • Check temperature at home and on arrival (Anyone with a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher are refused to participate)
  • Monitor, record and submit health condition and body temperature (via a web form) for 7 days prior to race day
  • Monitor and report any poor health condition or positive Covid case for 14 days after race day

At Competition

  • Runners must wear masks before start
  • Social distancing at the starting blocks (more than 1 m between runners)
  • Gradual start by each starting block
  • Covered water at water stations to prevent droplets
  • Individually packaged food at refreshment stations and hand sanitization before taking them
  • Hand sanitization and face masks distributed after finish
  • Social distancing at the dressing area and limited use to 15 minutes.


For Volunteers

  • All volunteers were provided face masks, face shields, and portable alcohol disinfectant, as well as additional equipment (e.g., globes) depending where they are assigned.


At Marathon Expo

  • Booth setting, flow design, and entry restriction to avoid the ‘Three Cs

Three Cs’ are high risk situation of COVID-19 transmission defined by Prime Minister's Office of Japan and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare: Crowded places with poor ventilation, Close-contact settings and Confined spaces.

  • All visitors were required to provide their name, address and contact information via an admission form at the entrance (for contact tracing purpose)


Crisis Management

  • Establishment of a crisis management plan for potential scenarios
  • A private emergency vehicle was stationed for transport of suspected Covid-19 patient


Course Management

  • Public announcement on TV and newspapers to discourage cheering and spectating along the roadside


It has been more than two weeks since the race day, but thankfully we have not received any report of infection or suspected case as of March 29. This year’s race was an extremely challenging event to prepare and coordinate for the realization. We have nothing but deep and sincere gratitude for runners for participation, and volunteers, sponsors and all the concerned personnel for their support. We wish your good health and the earliest possible arrival of end to the pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nagoya Womens Marathon 2021 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Myanmar: Scores Of Schools ‘Reportedly Occupied’ By Security Forces

Security forces in Myanmar have reportedly occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses across the country, marking a further escalation of the crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 