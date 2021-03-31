World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Blockpass Aids Prostarter In Providing One Time KYC For Multiple IDOs

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 6:31 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is enthusiastic to disclose it will be providing compliance services to a range of new solutions and projects launching Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) on Prostarter. With Blockpass and Prostarter working together, KYC and AML provision will be quickly and easily accessible to all participants, ensuring security and regulatory compliance in the DeFi space.

Prostarter is a community-centric and transparent DeFi cross-chain platform offering project fundraisings, token sales, and much more for the Crypto community. Prostarter is now launching its IDO platform and wants to include a "One Time KYC" feature supported by Blockpass to overcome the hassle of multiple KYC submissions for every project IDO.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.

"We're excited to be working with Prostarter to bring KYC services to a huge number of people as we see a surge of interest in IDOs with this current wave of DeFi development," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Our goal at Blockpass is to remove the pain points of compliance and with the range and quality of users on Prostarter's IDO platform, we have the privilege to bring our revolutionary and efficient solution to a new and expanding audience."

"We are aiming to provide a safe and transparent DeFi launchpad for our Crypto community which is why we have joined hands with Blockpass. There could be nothing better than Blockpass for us to verify the information of Prostarter users," said Aaamir Ahmad, Prostarter CEO.

With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method, and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

About Blockpass

Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come.

For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:

Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI

Website: http://www.blockpass.org

Email: sales@blockpass.org

About Prostarter.io

Prostarter is a community-centric and transparent DeFi launchpad platform, offering token sales, NFT marketplace with launchpads ecosystem, and much more for the crypto community. Along with launching its $PROT token, Prostarter is welcoming IDOs on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and TRON blockchain networks.

Follow Prostarter For Upcoming Updates

- Website: https://prostarter.io/

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProtOfficial

- Medium: https://prostarter.medium.com/

- TG Group: https://t.me/Prostarter

- TG Ann: https://t.me/prot_ann

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Prostarter

- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGP3EtVL-A2Bpt83BOeaBkA

- Token Contract: https://etherscan.io/address/0x2341dd0a96a0dab62aa1efb93d59ff7f3bdb8932

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Myanmar: Scores Of Schools ‘Reportedly Occupied’ By Security Forces

Security forces in Myanmar have reportedly occupied more than 60 schools and university campuses across the country, marking a further escalation of the crisis, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 