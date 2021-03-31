World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fortify Rights Welcomes Actor Thomas Sadoski To Advisory Board

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Fortify Rights

Fortify Rights today welcomes acclaimed American actor Thomas Sadoski to its Advisory Board. Sadoski is a human rights defender and an award-winning stage, film, and television actor.

“The Myanmar military junta is systematically killing unarmed civilians in the streets, including children,” said Thomas Sadoski. “The people of Myanmar are undeterred, and so are we. I stand with the people of Myanmar. I stand with Fortify Rights. Governments must act now before more lives are lost.”

The U.N. Security Council convenes today to address the situation in Myanmar. Since taking power in a military coup d’état on February 1, the Myanmar military has killed more than 500 unarmed protesters, including women and children, and arbitrarily arrested more than 2,600 people.

Fortify Rights called on U.N. Security Council member states to put forward a resolution to impose targeted sanctions and a global arms embargo against the Myanmar military and to refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court. Barring action by the U.N. Security Council, the U.N. General Assembly should hold an Emergency Special Session on the situation in Myanmar.

“Governments must no longer watch this crisis unfold,” said Sadoski. “U.N. Security Council member states should put forward a resolution to take action to end this crisis, and they should force a vote. How many more people have to die?”

Known for starring roles in films and the hit television series The Newsroom and Life in Pieces, Sadoski is also an award-winning Broadway actor. He has been a longtime activist for refugees and children affected by armed conflict, serving on the board of the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, which provides medical services to children affected by war. He also works with War Child and is a board member emeritus at Refugees International. Sadoski previously collaborated with Fortify Rights to raise awareness about the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.

“We’re honored to work with Thomas to end mass atrocities and fortify the human rights movement,” said Fortify Rights Chief Executive Officer Matthew Smith. “He consistently advocates for fundamental rights and freedoms, speaks out against atrocities, and takes action. He sets an important example for others, and we’re proud to welcome him to Fortify Rights.”

Thomas Sadoski joins five other members of the Fortify Rights Advisory Board, including Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights; Tyler Giannini, Director of the International Human Rights Clinic at Harvard Law School; Tomás Ojea Quintana, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea; Phil Robertson, the Deputy Director of Asia at Human Rights Watch; and Pilkyu Hwang, Executive Director at Gonggam Human Rights Law Foundation.

