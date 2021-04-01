World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Digital Asset Manager Blofin Has Raised US$10 Mil A+ Round Investment Led By SIG

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 6:08 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

BEIJING, Mar 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blofin has raised US$10 million in its series A+ round of financing, led by SIG, followed by Matrix, Lingfeng Capital, Superchain Capital, Jackdaw Capital and others.

At present, Blofin's current global assets under management (AUM) has reached US$120 million, and averages an aggregated monthly trading volume throughout all crypto of over US$14 billion. As a Cayman Island registered digital asset management agency, its proprietary quantitative database covers over 40+ exchanges worldwide through real-time data and is connected with over 200 global quantitative trading teams.

With this new round of financing, Blofin will work to cover more trading platforms, service additional trading institutions around the world, enhance data mining efforts, and optimize investment models. Blofin is close to securing additional digital asset management licenses for Hong Kong, Singapore and other global financial centers around the world.

As Blofin continues to expand its business, please feel free to reach out at any time!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 