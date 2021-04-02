World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

RIKEN, Fujitsu Launch Collaborative R&D Center In Japan To Realize Superconducting Quantum Computers

Friday, 2 April 2021, 7:23 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - RIKEN and Fujitsu today announced the opening of the "RIKEN RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center" to promote joint research and development of foundational technologies to put superconducting quantum computers into practical use. More specifically, Riken and Fujitsu will develop hardware and software technologies to realize a quantum computer with as many as 1000 qubits and develop applications using a prototype quantum computer. These efforts will be centered around RIKEN's ongoing work with advanced superconducting quantum computing technologies along with Fujitsu's computing technologies. These capabilities will be integrated with applied knowledge of quantum technologies based on a customer perspective, which has been acquired from application of Fujitsu's Digital Annealer, supporting joint research and development activities to accelerate the practical application of such technologies.

The collaboration center is positioned within the "RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing," also established on April 1 for the purpose of driving R&D into quantum computers and related fundamental theories, technologies, hardware, and software.

With the establishment of the new collaboration center, RIKEN and Fujitsu will further pursue the joint research on superconducting quantum computers first announced in October 2020, and will clarify the organizational mission and strengthen the R&D structure. Under their joint R&D activities, the two partners aim to develop foundational technologies for realizing fault tolerant superconducting quantum computers that contribute to solving persistent challenges facing society through comprehensive and efficient research at each technology layer.

Ultimately, the results of the joint activities conducted at this collaboration center not only offer the potential for real-world applications in areas like drug discovery and material sciences, but will also contribute to the development of science and technology both in Japan and throughout the world by shedding new light on physical phenomena and fundamental scientific theory.

About "RIKEN RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center"

1. Name:
RIKEN RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center

2. Address:
Located within RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing (Wako, Saitama, Japan)

3. Period of Activity:
April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2025 (scheduled to continue after April 2025)

4. Research Overview:

1. Research on superconducting quantum computer hardware
With the aim of increasing the scale of superconducting quantum computers to 1000 qubits, the partners will conduct R&D into foundational technologies, such as improving the dispersion in qubit manufacturing, reducing the size and noise of peripheral components and wiring, and implementing packages and chips at low temperatures. In addition, Fujitsu and RIKEN will integrate the results of research on these hardware technologies, develop a prototype superconducting quantum computer, and verify the usefulness of the related technologies.

2. Research on superconducting quantum computer software

The partners will develop middleware and cloud computing systems necessary for running quantum computers, and research and develop algorithms for running applications. RIKEN and Fujitsu will verify the usefulness of error mitigation technologies in practical applications by executing quantum algorithms that integrate quantum chemical calculation algorithms and quantum error mitigation technologies (1) on a superconducting quantum computer prototype developed through these research activities. At the same time, the partners will also conduct basic verification experiments, such as quantum error detection, to identify issues and improve technologies for realizing quantum error correction.

Future Plans

RIKEN and Fujitsu will continue striving to innovate toward the realization of a more sustainable world, creating opportunities for co-creation with various research institutions and companies to develop science and technology using quantum computers.

(1) error mitigation technologies:
technology for reducing the influence of an error generated during operation of a quantum computer by statistical processing. Joint research conducted with Quantum Benchmark
Press Release: "Fujitsu Commences Joint Research with World-Leading Institutions for Innovations in Quantum Computing"

About RIKEN

RIKEN is Japan's largest comprehensive research institution renowned for high-quality research in a diverse range of scientific disciplines. Founded in 1917 as a private research foundation in Tokyo, RIKEN has grown rapidly in size and scope, today encompassing a network of world-class research centers and institutes across Japan. https://www.riken.jp/en/about/

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

