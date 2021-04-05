World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents World Debut Of The New GR 86

Monday, 5 April 2021, 5:49 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - On April 5, 2021, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) gave the new GR 86 its world debut in an online event held together with Subaru Corporation (Subaru). Following the GR Supra and GR Yaris, the new GR 86 is the third global model in TGR's GR series of sports cars. The new GR 86 is scheduled to launch in Japan in autumn 2021.

Toyota developed the original 86 with the goal of delivering the dreams and the joy of driving inherent in sports cars to its customers. Conceived as a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive vehicle with intuitive handling and instinctive responsiveness, the 86 launched in 2012. Since then, the vehicles have been utilized as base models for a variety of participatory motorsports, including rallies, one-make races, gymkhana, and dirt trials, while others have been uniquely customized. A total of more than 200,000 86s have been sold worldwide, playing the role of reliable partners for their owners.

TGR's new GR 86 and Subaru's new BRZ were jointly developed. Yet, although the two vehicles share the same vehicle base, the two companies focused on imbuing their respective models with a distinct driving feel. While engaging in friendly rivalry with the BRZ development team, TGR sought to develop a vehicle that would provide happiness to 86 fans, and realize an evolution of the 86's unique driving sensations. As a result, the new GR 86 is specially designed for sports performance, and provides direct and satisfying driving performance of the highest order.

In September 2019, Toyota and Subaru entered into a new business and capital alliance, as part of which the two companies committed to jointly engage in making ever-better cars. The new GR 86/BRZ is not only a concrete example of this commitment, but also represents a new challenge for both companies, as they seek to subvert conventional ideas of cooperation in the automotive industry. Going forward, Toyota and Subaru intend to further ally their respective strengths, deepen their relationship, and so pursue the possibilities of making ever-better cars.

Key Features of the GR 86

1. Interior and exterior designs embrace responsive handling and functional beauty

Exterior

- With fender tops that extend horizontally to the beltline, the GR 86 boasts a stance distinctive of front-engine, rear-wheel-drive vehicles. Its low, horizontal underbody and narrow cabin rear combine to create a broad, low-center-of-gravity appearance.

- The front of the vehicle features the GR-specific Functional MATRIX Grille, which fuses performance and emotionality.

Interior

- The operating system--which includes the various switches and the horizontally-accented instrument panel--is optimally located to create a space that enables the driver can concentrate on driving.

- The display features a 7-inch TFT screen. Its opening animation sequence is inspired by the piston movements of the GR 86's horizontally opposed engine, and fosters a sense of excitement even before the drive begins.

2. The evolutionary new 2.4L horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine retains the unique qualities of the 86

Sporting a lightweight, compact engine with a low center-of-gravity in line with previous iterations, the GR 86 increases its displacement size from 2.0 to 2.4L. The engine delivers superior driving performance as a consequence, achieving 0-100km/h acceleration in just 6.3 seconds--down from the 7.4 seconds of the outgoing model. Engine responsiveness has also been enhanced, providing smooth, stress-free sensations from low to high rpms.

3. Inheriting an extremely low center-of-gravity front-engine, rear-wheel-drive package, the new GR86 provides a step-change in agility

- The dimensions of the new GR 86 are almost identical to the previous model. Limiting both the overall height and hip-point of the vehicle helps lower the center-of-gravity and enhance turning performance, and so delivering the agility required of an 86.

- The use of aluminum for the roof panels results in a lower center-of-gravity, while aluminum fenders and updated front seats and mufflers contribute to reduced weight.

- Body rigidity has been improved, with the goal of offering pleasurable handling in all speed ranges--from urban driving to the upper limits of performance. Torsional rigidity has been enhanced by approximately 50% over the previous model for greater steering stability.

4. Aerodynamic components are rooted in motorsports

The GR 86 features aerodynamic components seen on 86 models that participate in motorsports. These include air outlets, side sill spoilers, and other parts that improve steering responsiveness and stability.

5. A sports car that provides a secure and safe car life

The AT version of the GR 86 uses Subaru's EyeSight* Driver Assist Technology. This system of comprehensive safety technologies provides safety support during everyday driving; pre-collision safety technologies that help avoid or reduce collision impacts; and emergency rescue support and secondary collision avoidance support in the event of an accident.

*EyeSight is a registered trademark of Subaru Corporation

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Ps6FqI

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 